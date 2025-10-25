Munster come out on top of tight tussle with Connacht

Munster 17

Connacht 15

THEY MADE HARD work of it, but Munster had enough to overcome a spirited Connacht effort at Thomond Park and end their opening block of URC fixtures with a fifth straight win.

After the highs of Croke Park this day last week, this was a very different Munster performance. Their attack struggled to click for much of the night and for large periods the home crowd found it a frustrating watch.

The teams shared six tries on the night but Jack O’Donoghue’s 68th-minute try was the sole score of the second half.

O’Donoghue had also scored Munster’s first, before Diarmuid Kilgallen added an intercept try. Byron Ralston (2) and Paul Boyle were the Connacht try-scorers on a night where just one of six conversion attempts was converted.

It wasn’t pretty for large portions, yet as the competition breaks for the November internationals Munster have put themselves in a strong position on the table, level at the top with the Stormers on 23 points.

Connacht will make the trip back to Galway feeling they could have taken more from the game. Stuart Lancaster’s men put in a massive shift in defence but will still be frustrated with some of the scores they conceded. They managed to keep to tight on the scoreboard but ultimately had limited opportunities to attack, with injuries forcing the visitors to shuffle their backline.

Connacht have now won just one of their opening four fixtures and sit 12th.

This wasn’t a classic interpro at Thomond Park but there was plenty of grunt and determination on show from both sides.

Clayton McMillan had called for his team to turn the page on last weekend’s stunning win in Dublin and back uo that display with another assured performance, but he didn’t get it here.

Despite taking the lead on a chilly evening in Thomond Park, Munster showed flashes of bright attacking rugby but struggled to build consistent, cohesive passages of play.

Instead it was Connacht who managed to take their moments. They led 15-12 at the break thanks to Ralston’s brace and Boyle’s score on the stroke of half time. Three missed conversions – two from Cathal Forde and one from Sean Naughton – ensured Munster went in still very much in the game.

Lancaster had also wanted to see his players react positively after their dramatic one-point loss at home to the Bulls last weekend. They certainly showed plenty of fight as 16,500 supporters watched on in Limerick.

Advertisement

The home side made a promising start as some bright Munster play led to rushed decisions in the Connacht backfield. Playing off a solid scrum, Dan Kelly kicked into the Connacht 22. Finn Treacy had time but rushed a high pass back to debutant fullback Harry West. It invited Munster to chase the ball down and while they had appeared to turn the ball over on the line, a TMO check let Connacht off the hook with a penalty.

Munster continued to look the more likely and opened the scoring 15 minutes in with a nice flowing move. Alex Nankivell had multiple touches as they moved the ball from left to right, the New Zealander combining with his centre partner Kelly who pushed the ball wide to O’Donoghue, the Munster captain galloping into the open space to score. JJ Hanrahan couldn’t convert.

Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue scores his sides opening try. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht responded five minutes later, building phases in the Munster 22 before out-half Josh Ioane beautifully disguised a pass out the back pass to send Ralston through. Forde knocked the conversion wide, leaving the scores level.

The first real spark was lit 25 minutes in as scrum-halves Ethan Coughlan and Ben Murphy engaged in some pushing and shoving, encouraging their teammates to join in.

It lifted the crowd, and the visitors. Connacht looked to build an attack off a scrum deep in Munster territory but were initially contained, Sam Illo knocking on the door but getting shut down. Connacht got another shot and Ioane flicked a wonder pass wide under pressure from Shane Daly, with Ralston waiting on the other end to score his second. Again, Forde failed to convert.

Connacht's Byron Ralston celebrates scoring a try with Dave Heffernan and Ben Murphy. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ioane’s passing continued to play a central role in flow of the game, although his next major contribution went against his team. With Connacht probing around halfway, Ioane shoved a pass to his left, where Kilgallen was alert to intercept and race away from the chasing pack. Hanrahan added the extras to give his side a two-point lead just after the half-hour mark.

Daly had to be alert to flick a dangerous Ioane kick out of play near the Munster tryline, as Connacht finished the half strongly.

With the clock in the red they were battering at the line again, Boyle eventually trying to force a way through the wall of red jerseys. Initially it had looked as though Michael Milne had done enough to hold the Connacht flanker up, but referee Andrea Piardi went to his TMO. The angles available were limited but the Italian official was happy to award to score. The home crowd made their anger clear as Sean Naughton pushed his conversion wide.

It brought a cagey, tight opening half to a close.

Tempers flare between the two teams. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The second period started with a lengthy delay as Ralston received treatment of the pitch before being stretchered off. With Treacy also having been forced off just 10 minutes in, Connacht’s 6/2 bench was being put to the test.

The contest was a slow burn after that stoppage, but Munster were lucky to keep the score to three points. Hanrahan saw an attempted crossfield blocked and Connacht chased onto the loose ball. Ioane was winning the race but couldn’t get the ball under control his foot, and as Connacht looked to pounce on the opportunity O’Donoghue came up with an important turnover. Munster lost massive ground across that play but Connacht were the team left frustrated.

Munster’s next attack broke down with another Connacht turnover as the game began to heat up again. As the clock ticked into the final quarter, McMillan replaced his half-backs, sending in Tony Butler and Jake O’Riordan.

The hosts continued to enjoy the best of the territory and a more direct approach allowed them take greater control, before finally breaking Connacht’s resistance – the first score of the second half coming 28 minutes in. After another lengthy defensive set by the visitors, O’Donoghue had the power to force his way over. Butler’s conversion was wide left, but Munster led by two points entering the final 10 minutes.

Now it was Connacht who had to go looking for a score, but their next visit to Munster’s half ended with Gavin Coombes releasing the pressure by winning a turnover. They wouldn’t get another chance as Munster held on for a hard-earned win.

It’s a feeling they’re getting used to this season.

Munster scorers:

Tries –O’Donoghue [2], Kilgallen

Conversion – Hanrahan [1/2], Butler [1/1]

Connacht scorers:

Tries – Ralston [2], Boyle

Conversion – Forde [0/2], Naughton [0/1]

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Diarmuid Kilgallen, Dan Kelly, Alex Nankivell (JJ Hanrahan 79 HIA), Thaakir Abrahams (Shay McCarthy, 15 HIA); JJ Hanrahan (Tony Butler, 62), Ethan Coughlan (Jake O’Riordan, 62); Michael Milne (Jeremy Loughman, 56), Lee Barron (Niall Scannell, 56, Barron HIA 64), John Ryan (Ronan Foxe, 64); Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley (Evan O’Connell, 59); Jack O’Donoghue (capt), John Hodnett (Ruadhan Quinn, 46), Gavin Coombes.

CONNACHT: Harry West; Byron Ralston (Matthew Devine, 43), Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde, Finn Treacy (Sean Naughton, 10); Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Jordan Duggan (Peter Dooley, 49), Dave Heffernan (Dylan Tierney-Martin, 62), Sam Illo (Fiachna Barrett, 49); Joe Joyce (Niall Murray, 34), Darragh Murray; Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle (capt) (David O’Connor, 69), Sean Jansen (Seán O’Brien, HT).

Referee: Andrea Piardi

Attendance: 16,512