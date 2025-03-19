Craig Casey set for Munster return at home of Mayo GAA

THE HOME OF Mayo GAA looks set to be the venue for Craig Casey’s first action of 2025 — and the Irish scrum-half could be joined on the comeback trail at MacHale Park in Castlebar by World Cup winner Jean Kleyn.

Both internationals are back in full training and while this Friday’s URC trip to Glasgow Warriors is coming too soon for them, interim head coach Ian Costello said they are on target to feature in the sell-out novel clash against Connacht in Castlebar on Saturday week.

Casey has recovered from a knee injury suffered against Castres in December while Springbok Kleyn has been out with a thigh injury since November. The 31-year old has only played seven times for Munster since winning the World Cup with South Africa in October 2023 but is set to make his return at the home of the Green & Red.

“Craig Casey and Jean Kleyn trained pretty much fully today,” said Costello after training on Wednesday. “They trained as Glasgow as opposition, so we got a good test today, especially Craig.

“Craig is bouncing around the place, doing incredible rehab, that extra energy and vibe on the pitch was really noticeable. I think with a bit of luck they could have some part to play in the game next week. They definitely won’t this week.

“He’s so important to the group. Someone described one of our long-term rehabbers, he’s the one who constantly brings energy to the group, very prominent in meetings, never waned in terms of contributions and he’s probably stepped it up in the last week-10 days. He’s a massive addition on the pitch as well.”

Costello also confirmed that Jack O’Donoghue is recovering well from an ankle injury and while their Irish contingent Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley and Calvin Nash will sit out the trip to Glasgow, they will be in contention for the novel trip to Castlebar.

Meanwhile, Costello also confirmed that Alex Codling, who had joined as a forwards coach consultant, is working with the Irish women’s team for the Six Nations so former Irish internationals, ex-Leinster hooker Sean Cronin from Limerick and Tipperary native Tommy O’Donnell, are now looking after the Munster forwards.