Borris-Ileigh hold off Glen Rovers fightback to book spot in Munster final

A dream week for the Tipperary hurling champions.

By Shane Stapleton Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 3:20 PM
30 minutes ago 1,671 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4885888
Dan McCormack in action for Borris-Ileigh against Glen Rovers.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Borris-Ileigh (Tipperary) 1-17
Glen Rovers (Cork) 3-8

Shane Stapleton reports from Semple Stadium

A WEEK AFTER lifting the Tipperary senior hurling crown, Borris-Ileigh kept their winning run going as they saw off Glen Rovers to book a place in the Munster final today.

The Tipperary champions got off to a flying start as they went ahead 0-10 to 1-3 at the interval despite Cork star Patrick Horgan finding the net for Glen Rovers early on.

A goal by James ‘JD’ Devaney got the second half off to a perfect start for Borris-Ileigh and they went in front by nine points, 1-12 to 1-3, at one juncture.

Yet Glen Rovers pushed them to the wire with Horgan raising his second green flag and Mark Dooley notching their third late on as they cut the gap to two points before Jerry Kelly hit the insurance point to seal Borris-Ileigh’s progress to a first Munster final place since 1986.

More to follow…

Shane Stapleton
