Limerick's Aaron Gillane and Cork defender Eoin Downey. James Crombie/INPHO
Poll: Who do you think will win the Munster hurling final?

Limerick are hoping to complete a Munster seven-in-a-row while Cork are seeking a first Munster title since 2018.
9.01am, 7 Jun 2025

IT’S TROPHY DAY in the Munster hurling calendar.

Limerick and Cork are the last two standing as they battle it out at the Gaelic Grounds for the big prize. John Kiely’s side are hoping to complete a provincial seven-in-a-row while Cork are back in a Munster final for the first time in seven years hoping to upset the champions.

It was Limerick who emerged with a 16-point victory in their round-robin meeting last month and Cork will be seeking redemption, as well as the Munster title later today.

With all that said, who do you think will be crowned Munster champions for 2025?


Poll Results:

Limerick win (110)
Cork win (35)
Draw (5)

