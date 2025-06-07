Limerick and Cork are the last two standing as they battle it out at the Gaelic Grounds for the big prize. John Kiely’s side are hoping to complete a provincial seven-in-a-row while Cork are back in a Munster final for the first time in seven years hoping to upset the champions.
It was Limerick who emerged with a 16-point victory in their round-robin meeting last month and Cork will be seeking redemption, as well as the Munster title later today.
With all that said, who do you think will be crowned Munster champions for 2025?
Poll: Who do you think will win the Munster hurling final?
IT’S TROPHY DAY in the Munster hurling calendar.
Poll Results:
