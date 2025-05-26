Advertisement
Limerick play Cork in the Munster decider. James Crombie/INPHO
No general ticket sale for Munster hurling final

Limerick play Cork in the Munster decider at the Gaelic Grounds on 7 June.
12.23pm, 26 May 2025

MUNSTER GAA HAVE confirmed that tickets for this year’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship final will only be distributed through participating county boards.

Limerick play Cork in the Munster decider at the Gaelic Grounds at 6pm on 7 June.

It has been confirmed that due to high demand, there will be no public sale of tickets via Ticketmaster, Centra or Supervalu outlets.

Season ticket holders from Limerick and Cork will receive their tickets through the normal channels.

Last year, Limerick claimed the Munter title for an historic sixth time in a row, while Cork were last crowned Munster champions in 2018.

