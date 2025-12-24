Munster make 7 changes as Porter, Doris and Byrne all start for Leinster

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Clayton McMillan has made seven changes to his team for the province’s interpro derby meeting with Leinster on 27 December at Thomond Park [KO 7.45pm, Premier Sports].

Following Munster’s bonus-point defeat of Ospreys, Tadhg Beirne, Thaakir Abrahams, Craig Casey, Michael Milne, Lee Barron, Edwin Edogbo and Tom Ahern all come into the starting XV.

There are two further positional changes as Shane Daly switches to fullback and Jack O’Donoghue moves from blindside to openside flanker.

Your Munster team for the sold-out #URC Interpro derby at Thomond Park on Saturday, December 27



John Ryan will become just the 3rd player to reach the 250-cap landmark for Munster



— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 24, 2025

Club captain Caelan Doris returns for Leinster, while Andrew Porter is back in the starting 15 for the first time since October having recovered from an arm injury.

Harry Byrne starts at 10 for Leinster, with Sam Prendergast not included in the matchday 23.

Let's go!



This is the Leinster Rugby team that will take on Munster in Thomond Park on Saturday evening. — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 24, 2025

Daly, Calvin Nash and Abrahams start in the Munster back three, while Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell continue in the centre positions.

Ireland internationals Craig Casey and Jack Crowley are the starting half-backs.

Former Leinster players Michael Milne, Lee Barron and Michael Ala’alatoa start in the front row, with Edogbo and Ahern in the second row.

Beirne captains the team from the back row, where he is joined by O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes.

McMillan has opted for a 6/2 bench, with Paddy Patterson and Dan Kelly the backline replacements.

Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman and John Ryan provide the front row back-up, with Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley and John Hodnett completing the forward cover.

Ryan is in line to make his 250th Munster appearance. Only Stephen Archer (304) and Donncha O’Callaghan (268) have played more games for the province.

Porter starts in the Leinster front row alongside Ronán Kelleher and Thomas Clarkson, with James Ryan and Joe McCarthy the starting locks.

Doris is at number eight with Max Deegan and Josh van der Flier completing the Leinster back row.

Ciarán Frawley is at fullback with James Lowe and Tommy O’Brien on the wings, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Harry Byrne are the starting half-backs.

On the bench, John McKee, Paddy McCarthy and Tadhg Furlong are the front row replacements, while Diarmuid Mangan and Scott Penny cover the second row and the back row.

Fintan Gunne, Charlie Tector and Andrew Osborne are the three backs on the bench.

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Thaakir Abrahams

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Michael Milne

2. Lee Barron

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Edwin Edogbo

5. Tom Ahern

6. Tadhg Beirne (capt)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. John Ryan

19. Jean Kleyn

20. Fineen Wycherley

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Dan Kelly

23. John Hodnett

Leinster:

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Harry Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris – capt

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Paddy McCarthy

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Diarmuid Mangan

20. Scott Penny

21. Fintan Gunne

22. Charlie Tector

23. Andrew Osborne

Referee: Peter Martin (IRFU)