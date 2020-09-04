This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 4 September 2020
Advertisement

Munster left to lament missed chances against Leinster

Munster successfully knocked the champions out of their rhythm, but were unable to capitalise.

By Sean Farrell Friday 4 Sep 2020, 10:49 PM
19 minutes ago 978 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5196141
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ANOTHER SEMI-FINAL loss, another one to Leinster too.

For Munster, this sting must still feel like new venom because this one felt like a let-off for Leo Cullen’s reigning champions.

Munster dragged them to a near stalemate only to stutter when the moment came to close in and close up the gap on the scoreboard.

JJ Hanrahan kicked Munster into the lead in the fifth minute, but the out-half was guilty of at least one glaring miss in the second half when the southern province had created opportunities to reduce the deficit from 10-3 to something that might have made Leinster a little more uncertain about their winning streak.

“They were crucial,” head coach Johann van Graan said of Hanrahan’s two missed penalties in the second half. There was no avoiding that fact, but the South African added that the club takes the misses as a group.

“You get limited opportunities in a semi-final and we didn’t convert our opportunities. We as a group, we win and lose together. So we take the penalties as a group.

We built a lot of pressure between the 50th and 65th minute. We didn’t convert those chances and Leinster went down the other end and went up 13-3.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

As is their wont.

Striking a telling blow after struggling to withstand Munster pressure just about summed up Leinster’s night when a greasy ball made for a dour stop-start game in an empty Aviva Stadium. The match-winning score from Ronan Kelleher – a contentious try awarded despite suspicions of a double movement – came after the reigning champions had struggled to find their rhythm and had to rely on defensive sets for skirmish wins to celebrate.

“We were in it,” said CJ Stander on the virtual post-match press conference.

“We had opportunities. Just didn’t keep the ball to hand in the first half and in the second half we let opportunities go.

“They’re a world class team and they kept us away from the try-line until the end. If we could have gone over with a maul at the end (it might have been different). 

“That’s what class teams do, they keep you away from the try-line. Fair play to them.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie