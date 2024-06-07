'It’s not always glamorous. This is knockout rugby'

MUNSTER ARE BACK in the URC semi-finals and while tonight’s 27-7 quarter-final defeat of Ospreys left plenty for the province to pick apart during next week’s review, Graham Rowntree was happy to look past the performance and focus on the bottom line.

Knockout rugby is all about results, and his team got over the line with a largely professional and comfortable performance to book their place in the last four.

“Job done,” said Rowntree. “We improved our discipline at half-time, third quarter, [we were] camped on their line, a bit frustrating.

We played cup rugby, taking points when we could, kicked well in second half, greasy conditions but it was just our composure, really good in that second half.

“Again that third quarter, we couldn’t break them down which gave them a bit of energy but we kept the heads, tactically, kicked well and a couple of key moments when we took points, took the sting out of the game.”

Munster’s two tries on the night came in the opening 20 minutes and while the home side couldn’t crack the Ospreys defence for the remainder of the game, Rowntree added that he has no concerns about his team’s attack.

“We’ve got to win, it’s not always glamorous, again, this is knockout rugby. There are elements to a game we’ll always review. I’m delighted with us there, we got the job done.”

Out-half Jack Crowley was named player of the match after kicking 13 of Munster’s 23 points.

“Delighted that we could get our first play-off [win] for this group in front of a home stadium, a win and the important thing is we are through to next week,” Crowley said.

“There are a few areas we’ll look at improving, in our attack and a small bit in our discipline but delighted we could get the win here and move onto the next stage.

“It’s a credit to Ospreys [that we couldn't score more tries], we knew they are a team that play for each other a lot and they never give up. We’ve seen that throughout the URC with their results, away from home as well. It’s a credit to them and then also a few errors we need to tidy up and be better at for next week.

“We’ll enjoy this but we know we need to be better.”