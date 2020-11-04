Munster welcome Daly and Ryan from Ireland camp as Murphy joins

MUNSTER HAVE WELCOMED Shane Daly and John Ryan back from Ireland camp ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Benetton in Italy.

Fullback/wing Daly and tighthead prop Ryan have not featured on the pitch for Andy Farrell’s Ireland over the past fortnight as the 2020 Six Nations has come to a conclusion.

The remainder of Munster’s Ireland contingent – Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Tadhg Beirne, CJ Stander, Andrew Conway, and Chris Farrell – are not set to be available for the trip to Italy this weekend.

“We only have two guys available, John Ryan and Shane Daly are back with us,” said Munster defence coach JP Ferreira today. “They will be with us and training. Once they’re ready, they’ll probably be on the pitch.

“It’s crucial for them to get game time just to keep them up to speed and if the call comes again from the Irish squad, that they are ready to go. We’re really stoked to have them back and they’re looking sharp.”

Keith Earls is still rehabbing the back injury that kept him out of Ireland action in recent weeks and won’t be available for Munster this weekend. It remains to be seen if that injury rules Earls out of the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup with Ireland.

Munster will also be missing wing Darren Sweetnam, who picked up a knee injury in the win over the Dragons last weekend, as well as centre Dan Goggin, who has been sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Ferreira couldn’t provide a timeline for Sweetnam and Goggin’s recoveries.

Hooker Rhys Marshall and tighthead prop Roman Salanoa are currently out of action with “low-grade thigh injuries,” while openside flanker Chris Cloete has picked up a neck injury that rules him out of the Benetton game.

Munster have confirmed the signing of Ben Murphy on a short-term deal. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Munster have confirmed the signing of Leinster sub-academy and Ireland U20s scrum-half Ben Murphy on a seven-week contract.

With Conor Murray on Ireland duty, Neil Cronin sidelined with a long-term knee injury, and no scrum-halves in Munster’s academy, they had been looking to bring in a new scrum-half to supplement Craig Casey and Nick McCarthy.

“We have been looking around and working closely with the IRFU,” said Ferreira. “A guy like Ethan Coughlan from Ennis, a local boy, we were looking at him but he’s injured at the moment.

“So with the IRFU’s knowledge, we’ve brought in Ben Murphy from the Irish U20s and he’ll be with us for a number of weeks before we make an assessment on that front again.

“We are short on nines currently just having Craig and Nick, so it’s a boost for us in that area.”

Munster have made a positive start to the 2020/21 Pro14 season with four wins from four as some of their promising young players have featured.

“It’s exciting,” said Ferreira. “As you have seen, we have given a couple of the young lads some good game time. The youngsters are buzzing because they are getting some game time. It’s good for us and it’s good for the system that the academy lads are coming through.

“We’re in a 16-week block now and everyone needs to get game time. A rotation policy is obviously crucial for us to get everyone on board.”