O'Mahony and Jager ruled out of Munster's meeting with Leinster at Croke Park

PETER O’MAHONY AND Oli Jager have been ruled out of Munster’s URC trip to face Leinster at Croke Park on Saturday after sustaining injuries in last weekend’s 23-0 victories over the Ospreys.

Ireland internationals O’Mahony (hamstring) and Jager (shoulder) will go for scans in the coming days, while Mike Haley’s availability will be determined later in the week after he left the field at Virgin Media Park due to an impact injury to his leg.

Also definitively ruled out for Saturday’s interpro at GAA HQ is wing Thaakir Abrahams, who Munster have confirmed suffered a low-grade thigh injury against Zebre. Shane Daly is also unlikely to feature as he continues to recover from an elbow injury suffered in the same game.

Kiwi centre Alex Nankivell, meanwhile, has returned to training following his recent shoulder injury. Tom Ahern, too, is back in full training this week after rehabbing his ankle. Like Haley’s, their respective availabilities for Croke Park will be determined later this week.

The same goes for Ruadhán Quinn, who is following return-to-play protocols, and Billy Burns who has increased his training load this week following his shoulder injury against Connacht.

Back Seán O’Brien, meanwhile, has returned from the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa to bolster Graham Rowntree’s limited options for Saturday’s meeting with rivals Leinster on Jones’ Road.

Munster say long-term absentees Rory Scannell (ankle) and Paddy Patterson (knee) are making ‘good progress’ and will increase their training loads this week.

Patrick Campbell requires surgery on a shoulder injury he sustained in AIL action last month, while Josh Wycherley will visit a specialist this week for a neck injury.

Continuing to rehab are Liam Coombes (leg), Diarmuid Kilgallen (leg), Brian Gleeson (shoulder), Cian Hurley (knee), Edwin Edogbo (achilles) and Roman Salanoa (knee).