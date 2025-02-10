Tom Ahern released back to Munster ahead of URC clash with Scarlets

MUNSTER WILL BE able to call on Tom Ahern for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Scarlets.

Ahern was called into Ireland’s Six Nations squad last week as part of preparations for Sunday’s victory over Scotland in Murrayfield.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old did not feature in Simon Easterby’s matchday 23, and Munster confirmed that he has now returned to the province ahead of Scarlets’ visit to Thomond Park.

Munster have also been boosted by the return of Sean O’Brien, Josh Wycherley and Cian Hurley to training following long injury absences.

O’Brien and Wycherley have both been sidelined since November with a leg and a neck injury respectively, while Hurley has been recovering from a knee injury suffered in pre-season.

Munster currently sit seventh in the URC table, a point behind sixth-placed Scarlets.