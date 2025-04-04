Abrahams returns at 15 as Smith starts on the wing for Munster

SOUTH AFRICAN FLYER Thaakir Abrahams has returned from injury to be named at fullback for Munster’s Champions Cup round of 16 clash with La Rochelle tomorrow a Stade Marcel Deflandre [KO 5.30pm Irish time, Premier Sports].
With Seán O’Brien moving into the Munster midfield due to Alex Nankivell’s two-game suspension, wing Andrew Smith gets a big chance as he starts in just his second competitive Munster appearance since joining on loan from Connacht.
In a major boost for Munster, Peter O’Mahony is fit to return from injury at blindside flanker, while Jean Kleyn comes into the starting second row after his recent return to action.
Munster have gone for a 6/2 bench split with Conor Murray and Rory Scannell covering the backs.
Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Oli Jager continue in the front row following last weekend’s URC win over Connacht, while Kleyn joins captain Tadhg Beirne in the second row.
John Hodnett has recovered from a knock against Connacht to start again at openside again, while O’Mahony is fit for his first appearance since Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, as Gavin Coombes continues at number eight.
Craig Casey and Jack Crowley form the halfback pairing, O’Brien joins Tom Farrell in midfield, while Abrahams and Smith come into the back three alongside Calvin Nash.
Abrahams’ previous five appearances for Munster have been on the wing but he previously played at fullback with Lyon.
Munster said influential centre Nankivell was unavailable for selection “due to suspension following a disciplinary process. The URC will release details of the suspension in due course.”
Meanwhile, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle have been bolstered by the return to fitness of experienced scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow.
Grégory Alldritt captains the team and with Paul Boudehent missing due to injury, Levani Botia starts in the back row.
Munster:
15 Thaakir Abrahams
14. Calvin Nash
13. Tom Farrell
12. Seán O’Brien
11. Andrew Smith
10. Jack Crowley
9. Craig Casey
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Diarmuid Barron
3. Oli Jager
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. John Hodnett
8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. Josh Wycherley
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Tom Ahern
21. Conor Murray
22. Rory Scannell
23. Alex Kendellen
La Rochelle:
15. Dillyn Leyds
14. Jack Nowell
13. Teddy Thomas
12. UJ Seuteni
11. Hoani Bosmorin
10. Ihaia West
9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow
1. Reda Wardi
2. Pierre Bourgarit
3. Uini Atonio
4. Thomas Lavault
5. Will Skelton
6. Levani Botia
7. Oscar Jégou
8. Grégory Alldritt (captain)
Replacements:
16. Quentin Lespiaucq
17. Alexandre Kaddouri
18. Aleksandre Kuntelia
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Judicael Cancoriet
21. Matthias Haddad
22. Antoine Hastoy
23. Jules Favre
Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].
