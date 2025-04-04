Abrahams returns at 15 as Smith starts on the wing for Munster

SOUTH AFRICAN FLYER Thaakir Abrahams has returned from injury to be named at fullback for Munster’s Champions Cup round of 16 clash with La Rochelle tomorrow a Stade Marcel Deflandre [KO 5.30pm Irish time, Premier Sports].

With Seán O’Brien moving into the Munster midfield due to Alex Nankivell’s two-game suspension, wing Andrew Smith gets a big chance as he starts in just his second competitive Munster appearance since joining on loan from Connacht.

In a major boost for Munster, Peter O’Mahony is fit to return from injury at blindside flanker, while Jean Kleyn comes into the starting second row after his recent return to action.

Munster have gone for a 6/2 bench split with Conor Murray and Rory Scannell covering the backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Oli Jager continue in the front row following last weekend’s URC win over Connacht, while Kleyn joins captain Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

John Hodnett has recovered from a knock against Connacht to start again at openside again, while O’Mahony is fit for his first appearance since Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, as Gavin Coombes continues at number eight.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley form the halfback pairing, O’Brien joins Tom Farrell in midfield, while Abrahams and Smith come into the back three alongside Calvin Nash.

Abrahams’ previous five appearances for Munster have been on the wing but he previously played at fullback with Lyon.

Munster said influential centre Nankivell was unavailable for selection “due to suspension following a disciplinary process. The URC will release details of the suspension in due course.”

Meanwhile, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle have been bolstered by the return to fitness of experienced scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow.

Grégory Alldritt captains the team and with Paul Boudehent missing due to injury, Levani Botia starts in the back row.

Munster:

15 Thaakir Abrahams

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Seán O’Brien

11. Andrew Smith

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Oli Jager

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Stephen Archer

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Tom Ahern

21. Conor Murray

22. Rory Scannell

23. Alex Kendellen

La Rochelle:

15. Dillyn Leyds

14. Jack Nowell

13. Teddy Thomas

12. UJ Seuteni

11. Hoani Bosmorin

10. Ihaia West

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow

1. Reda Wardi

2. Pierre Bourgarit

3. Uini Atonio

4. Thomas Lavault

5. Will Skelton

6. Levani Botia

7. Oscar Jégou

8. Grégory Alldritt (captain)

Replacements:

16. Quentin Lespiaucq

17. Alexandre Kaddouri

18. Aleksandre Kuntelia

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Judicael Cancoriet

21. Matthias Haddad

22. Antoine Hastoy

23. Jules Favre

Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].