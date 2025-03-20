Smith makes his Munster debut on the wing having joined the province on loan from Connacht earlier this month. A former Ireland 7s and U20s international, Smith made his first Munster appearance in the friendly against Leicester last week.
Four academy players are included as Ben O’Connor starts at full-back with Danny Sheahan, Ruadhán Quinn and Gordon Wood among the replacements.
Centre Wood is in line for his Munster debut having impressed against Leicester last week.
Hooker Sheahan is set for his second URC appearance having made his debut against Dragons in January.
O’Connor, O’Brien and Smith form the back three with Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell starting in midfield.
Jeremy Loughman returns from injury for Munster's clash with Glasgow
JEREMY LOUGHMAN WILL make his first appearance in almost five months in Munster’s Friday night URC clash against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun (7.35pm, RTE 2, Premier Sports 1).
The loosehead prop underwent an operation on a hip injury, followed by a period of rehabilitation.
Diarmuid Barron captains the side with nine changes to the team that were beaten by Edinburgh last time out.
Barron, Seán O’Brien, Andrew Smith, Tony Butler, Paddy Patterson, Loughman, Stephen Archer, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes all come into the side.
Patterson and Butler are named in the half-backs after starting together against Leicester last week.
Loughman, Barron and Archer pack down in the front row with Archer making his 297th appearance for Munster.
Fineen Wycherley and Tom Ahern start in the second row with a back row of Kendellen, John Hodnett and Coombes.
Sheahan, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Brian Gleeson and Academy flanker Quinn provide the forward cover.
Ethan Coughlan, Wood and Rory Scannell are the backline replacements with Scannell set for his 197th Munster appearance.
Billy Burns, Niall Scannell and Oli Jager were unavailable due to injury.
Munster
15. Ben O’Connor
14. Seán O’Brien
13. Tom Farrell
12. Alex Nankivell
11. Andrew Smith
10 Tony Butler
9 Paddy Patterson
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Diarmuid Barron (capt)
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Tom Ahern
6. Alex Kendellen
7. John Hodnett
8. Gavin Coombes.
Replacements:
16. Danny Sheahan
17. Josh Wycherley
18. John Ryan
19. Brian Gleeson
20. Ruadhán Quinn
21. Ethan Coughlan
22. Gordon Wood
23. Rory Scannell.
Ref: Morne Ferreira
