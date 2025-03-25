Craig Casey among five key players to return from injury ahead of Munster's Mayo trip

IRELAND SCRUM-HALF CRAIG Casey is among five key Munster players to have resumed full training ahead of Munster’s URC meeting with Connacht at MacHale Park on Saturday (2:30pm).

Casey, who had hit career-best form before suffering a knee injury away to Castres in December which required surgery, is available for selection for Ian Costello and co. as they face Connacht at the home of Mayo GAA.

So too are lock Jean Kleyn (thigh), back row Jack O’Donoghue (ankle) and wing Thaakir Abrahams (shoulder), while tighthead Oli Jager is also back in action having missed last Friday night’s defeat to Glasgow with a foot injury.

Munster can also count upon their Six Nations contingent in Castlebar, with Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and Peter O’Mahony having all returned to the province’s training base in Limerick this week.

There were no fresh injury concerns following last week’s trip to Scotstoun, with the respective availabilities of Niall Scannell (shoulder) and Billy Burns (shoulder) to be determined in the coming days.

Still ruled out on a longer-term basis are Shane Daly (hamstring), Diarmuid Kilgallen (thigh), Mike Haley (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (thigh), Liam Coombes (chest), Edwin Edogbo (Achilles) and Roman Salanoa (knee), all of whom are continuing to rehab their respective injuries.