Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 25 August 2022
Advertisement

Fekitoa and 18-year-old Quinn included in Rowntree's first Munster matchday squad

Three academy players are in line for their first tastes of senior action for Munster against Gloucester, as is new arrival Chris Moore.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,793 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5849095
Malakai Fekitoa.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Malakai Fekitoa.
Malakai Fekitoa.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

GRAHAM ROWNTREE HAS named his first Munster team as head coach, with Gloucester the visitors to Musgrave Park on Friday (kick-off 7:30pm).

New signings Malakai Fekitoa and Chris Moore are included among the replacements and will make their first appearances for the southern province.

Also included in the 31-man matchday squad is highly rated 18-year-old back row Ruadhán Quinn, the first-year academy player who won a Senior Cup with Crescent in March and completed his Leaving Cert earlier this summer.

ruadhan-quinn-and-jamie-duggan-celebrate Ruadhán Quinn (middle) celebrates CCC's Senior Cup win over Pres at Thomond Park. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Quinn’s fellow academy players, Edwin Edogbo and Conor Phillips, are also in line for their first tastes of senior action with Munster, as is academy product Paddy Kelly who has been upgraded to the senior squad this season.

Simon Zebo starts at fullback with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly completing the back three. Ben Healy gets the nod at 10, with Jack Crowley among the replacements.

The side will be captained by Jack O’Donoghue from blindside.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

malakai-fekitoa Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Friday’s fixture will be Gloucester’s since their player, Ed Slater, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in July.

Gloucester have set up a fundraising page for Slater and his family, and donations can be made at this link.

Munster

  • 15. Simon Zebo
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Chris Farrell
  • 12. Rory Scannell
  • 11. Shane Daly
  • 10. Ben Healy
  • 9. Neil Cronin
  • 1. Josh Wycherley
  • 2. Diarmuid Barron
  • 3. Keynan Knox
  • 4. Cian Hurley
  • 5. Eoin O’Connor
  • 6. Jack O’Donoghue (Captain)
  • 7. Alex Kendellen
  • 8. Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements:

  • 16. Scott Buckley
  • 17. Chris Moore
  • 18. Roman Salanoa
  • 19. James French
  • 20. Liam O’Connor
  • 21. Edwin Edogbo
  • 22. Paddy Kelly
  • 23. Ruadhán Quinn
  • 24. Daniel Okeke
  • 25. Paddy Patterson
  • 26. Jack Crowley
  • 27. Tony Butler
  • 28. Malakai Fekitoa
  • 29. Dan Goggin
  • 30. Liam Coombes
  • 31. Conor Phillips

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie