Munster make 10 changes for Champions Cup trip to Toulon

MUNSTER HAVE WELCOMED back a number of their Ireland internationals for Sunday’s Champions Cup meeting with Toulon at the Stade Mayol [KO 1pm, Premier Sports].

Clayton McMillan has made 10 changes to the team that lost to Ulster in Belfast last Friday.

Jean Kleyn (calf), Alex Kendellen (ankle) and John Hodnett (thumb) were all unavailable for selection.

Advertisement

Tadhg Beirne captains the team, joining Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes in the back row.

Edwin Edogbo partners Fineen Wycherley in the second row, while Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Michael Ala’alatoa start in the Munster front row.

Shane Daly is named at fullback, with Calvin Nash and Ben O’Connor on the wings.

Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell are the starting centres, while Ireland internationals Jack Crowley and Craig Casey return in the half back positions.

On the Munster bench, Niall Scannell, Michael Milne and John Ryan provide the front row back-up, as Tom Ahern and Brian Gleeson complete the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson, JJ Hanrahan and Dan Kelly are the three backline replacements.

Toulon:

15. Marius Domon

14. Gaël Drean

13. Ignacio Brex

12. Jérémy Sinzelle

11. Mathis Ferte

10. Tomas Albornoz

9. Ben White

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Teddy Baubigny

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Charles Ollivon (capt)

5. David Ribbans

6. Lewis Ludlam

7. Esteban Abadie

8. Zach Mercer

Replacements:

16. Jeremy Toevalu

17. Leo Ametlla

18. Dany Priso

19. Brian Alainu’uese

20. Corentin Mezou

21. Jules Coulon

22. Paolo Garbisi

23. Setariki Tuicuvu

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Ben O’Connor

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Edwin Edogbo

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Tadhg Beirne (capt)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: