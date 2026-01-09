More Stories
Munster captain Tadhg Beirne. James Crombie/INPHO
Munster make 10 changes for Champions Cup trip to Toulon

The province welcome back a number of Ireland internationals.
12.03pm, 9 Jan 2026
MUNSTER HAVE WELCOMED back a number of their Ireland internationals for Sunday’s Champions Cup meeting with Toulon at the Stade Mayol [KO 1pm, Premier Sports].

Clayton McMillan has made 10 changes to the team that lost to Ulster in Belfast last Friday.

Jean Kleyn (calf), Alex Kendellen (ankle) and John Hodnett (thumb) were all unavailable for selection.

Tadhg Beirne captains the team, joining Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes in the back row.

Edwin Edogbo partners Fineen Wycherley in the second row, while Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Michael Ala’alatoa start in the Munster front row.

Shane Daly is named at fullback, with Calvin Nash and Ben O’Connor on the wings.

Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell are the starting centres, while Ireland internationals Jack Crowley and Craig Casey return in the half back positions.

On the Munster bench, Niall Scannell, Michael Milne and John Ryan provide the front row back-up, as Tom Ahern and Brian Gleeson complete the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson, JJ Hanrahan and Dan Kelly are the three backline replacements.

Toulon:

  • 15. Marius Domon
  • 14. Gaël Drean
  • 13. Ignacio Brex
  • 12. Jérémy Sinzelle
  • 11. Mathis Ferte
  • 10. Tomas Albornoz
  • 9. Ben White
  • 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
  • 2. Teddy Baubigny
  • 3. Kyle Sinckler
  • 4. Charles Ollivon (capt)
  • 5. David Ribbans
  • 6. Lewis Ludlam
  • 7. Esteban Abadie
  • 8. Zach Mercer

Replacements

  • 16. Jeremy Toevalu
  • 17. Leo Ametlla
  • 18. Dany Priso
  • 19. Brian Alainu’uese
  • 20. Corentin Mezou
  • 21. Jules Coulon
  • 22. Paolo Garbisi
  • 23. Setariki Tuicuvu

Munster:

  • 15. Shane Daly
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Tom Farrell
  • 12. Alex Nankivell
  • 11. Ben O’Connor
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Diarmuid Barron
  • 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
  • 4. Edwin Edogbo
  • 5. Fineen Wycherley
  • 6. Tadhg Beirne (capt)
  • 7. Jack O’Donoghue
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: 

  • 16. Niall Scannell
  • 17. Michael Milne
  • 18. John Ryan
  • 19. Tom Ahern
  • 20. Brian Gleeson
  • 21. Paddy Patterson
  • 22. JJ Hanrahan
  • 23. Dan Kelly
