The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Munster make 10 changes for Champions Cup trip to Toulon
MUNSTER HAVE WELCOMED back a number of their Ireland internationals for Sunday’s Champions Cup meeting with Toulon at the Stade Mayol [KO 1pm, Premier Sports].
Clayton McMillan has made 10 changes to the team that lost to Ulster in Belfast last Friday.
Jean Kleyn (calf), Alex Kendellen (ankle) and John Hodnett (thumb) were all unavailable for selection.
Tadhg Beirne captains the team, joining Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes in the back row.
Edwin Edogbo partners Fineen Wycherley in the second row, while Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Michael Ala’alatoa start in the Munster front row.
Shane Daly is named at fullback, with Calvin Nash and Ben O’Connor on the wings.
Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell are the starting centres, while Ireland internationals Jack Crowley and Craig Casey return in the half back positions.
On the Munster bench, Niall Scannell, Michael Milne and John Ryan provide the front row back-up, as Tom Ahern and Brian Gleeson complete the forward cover.
Paddy Patterson, JJ Hanrahan and Dan Kelly are the three backline replacements.
Toulon:
Replacements:
Munster:
Replacements:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Champions Cup Munster On The Road Rugby Team news