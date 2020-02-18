Tipperary and Waterford unveil sides ahead of Munster U20 football openers

Ex-Waterford boss Tom McGlinchey is now in charge of the Tipperary U20 football side.

TIPPERARY AND WATERFORD have both named their starting side ahead of tomorrow night’s EirGrid Munster U20 football quarter-finals.

Tipperary travel to face Limerick at the LIT Gaelic Grounds while Waterford are away to Clare in Miltown Malbay with both games throwing in at 7pm.

The winners of the Tipperary and Limerick game take on Kerry at the semi-final stage while the reward for Clare against Waterford is facing Cork. Those last four clashes are scheduled for Wednesday 26 February.

Tipperary

1. Kuba Beben – JK Brackens

2. Paul Devlin – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

3. Darragh O’Leary (Capt.) – Ardfinnan

4. Brian McKeown – Moyle Rovers

5. Mark O’Meara – Grangemockler-Ballyneale

6. Martin Kehoe – Mullinahone

7. Éanna McBride – JK Brackens

8. Kevin Grogan – Cahir

9. AJ Willis – Portroe

10. Conor Ryan – Loughmore-Castleiney

11. Riain Quigley (Vice-Capt.) – Moyle Rovers

12. Mark Stokes – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

13. Adam McGrath – Galtee Rovers

14. Seán O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials

15. Kyle Shelly – Moycarkey-Borris

Waterford

The Waterford U20 Football Team to play Clare Wednesday night at 7pm in the Miltown Malbay has been named..!⤵️



Best of luck to Gavin Whelan, his management team and all the panel!

