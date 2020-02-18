This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipperary and Waterford unveil sides ahead of Munster U20 football openers

The quarter-finals take place in Munster tomorrow night.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 8:38 AM
Ex-Waterford boss Tom McGlinchey is now in charge of the Tipperary U20 football side.
TIPPERARY AND WATERFORD have both named their starting side ahead of tomorrow night’s EirGrid Munster U20 football quarter-finals.

Tipperary travel to face Limerick at the LIT Gaelic Grounds while Waterford are away to Clare in Miltown Malbay with both games throwing in at 7pm.

The winners of the Tipperary and Limerick game take on Kerry at the semi-final stage while the reward for Clare against Waterford is facing Cork. Those last four clashes are scheduled for Wednesday 26 February.

Tipperary

1. Kuba Beben – JK Brackens

2. Paul Devlin – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
3. Darragh O’Leary (Capt.) – Ardfinnan
4. Brian McKeown – Moyle Rovers

5. Mark O’Meara – Grangemockler-Ballyneale
6. Martin Kehoe – Mullinahone
7. Éanna McBride – JK Brackens

8. Kevin Grogan – Cahir
9. AJ Willis – Portroe

10. Conor Ryan – Loughmore-Castleiney
11. Riain Quigley (Vice-Capt.) – Moyle Rovers
12. Mark Stokes – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

13. Adam McGrath – Galtee Rovers
14. Seán O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials
15. Kyle Shelly – Moycarkey-Borris

Waterford

