8 mins ago

GOOD EVENING

It’s the second of the weekend’s inter-provincial derbies, and surely this one will be more of a contest than Leinster’s 42-11 thrashing of Connacht last night.

Both sides welcome back a number of their Ireland internationals following the World Cup, which should add an extra bit of spice. Johann van Graan has named Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Peter O’Mahony, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, and CJ Stander in his starting team, while Conor Murray starts on the bench. Jordi Murphy and Jacob Stockdale both start for Ulster.

Munster and Ulster have identical records of four wins from five in the Pro14 this season – with both losing to Cheetahs. You won’t need to be reminded that Munster are unbeaten in their last 24 home games in all tournaments. The last team to deny them a win at Thomond Park? Ulster, who secured a draw back in April 2018.

They’ll be confident of leaving Limerick with something again. Let’s hope we’re in for a cracker.