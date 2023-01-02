Munster coach Rowntree: 'I'm immensely proud of the guys'

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Graham Rowntree hailed his side’s composure in the final few minutes of their 15-14 win over Ulster as they staged a daring late comeback to kick off the new year in perfect fashion.

The province looked to be dead and buried when Rob Baloucoune crossed for a 68th-minute try to take the game to two scores, but just when it seemed all was lost his side managed to pull the result out of the fire in Belfast.

Replacement fly-half Ben Healy – linked all week with a move to Scotland due to his ability to play for the national side – kept his head in the game and proved the difference maker, kicking a penalty to bring it back within a score and then grabbing the winning try with the clock in the red for a vital four points away from home.

And Rowntree was left grinning from ear to ear at how his side managed to produce the goods when their backs were against the wall, and he was particularly impressed with his side’s decision-making while under pressure at Kingspan Stadium.

“That penalty decision was vital, to take us to (within) eight points, and then the composure we showed,” smiled the Englishman, whose side are up ninth in the table, one point off the play-offs, after three wins in their last four.

“One thing we spoke about all week is belief in our fitness and that showed tonight in the way we kept going in that second-half.

“It was good discipline and patience at the end of the game to get the try. I’m immensely proud of the guys in that all of the work we are doing on the field, with Mike Prendergast in particular, is coming out in our game so it is just about keeping the belief.”

The head coach also reserved some additional praise for fly-half Jack Crowley, who produced a sensational bit of elusive running at the death to set up Healy for his winning try, dancing through a couple of tackles to break through and win a penalty that established the platform.

The Munster stand-off made his Ireland debut during the Autumn Series and is still one for the future, and Rowntree was pleased to see more evidence of the former Bandon Grammar man’s upward trajectory on show at Kingspan Stadium.

“He’s not bad. He gets enough plaudits, doesn’t he?” laughed Rowntree.

“He’s been good for us, he’s a young man. He’s played three positions for us already this season and he’s turning into a nice leader as well. He’s progressing nicely.”