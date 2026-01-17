Hello, everyone, and welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Munster’s Champions Cup Round 4 clash with Castres at Thomond Park.
It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you blow-by-blow updates — or close enough — as Munster seek passage into the last 16.
Following Edinburgh’s hammering at the hands of Bath last night, a win of any kind for Clayton McMillan’s side will send them through, while a bonus-point win should boost their seeding heading into the knockouts.
Castres, meanwhile, can also still make it through with an away win.
LIVE: Munster v Castres, Champions Cup
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
Kick-off in Limerick is at 5:30pm.
