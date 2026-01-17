More Stories
Dan Sheridan/INPHO
LIVE: Munster v Castres, Champions Cup

A victory for Munster at Thomond Park (5:30pm kick-off) will secure their passage into the last 16.
4.31pm, 17 Jan 2026

10 mins ago 4:43PM
How's tricks?

Hello, everyone, and welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Munster’s Champions Cup Round 4 clash with Castres at Thomond Park.

It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you blow-by-blow updates — or close enough — as Munster seek passage into the last 16.

Following Edinburgh’s hammering at the hands of Bath last night, a win of any kind for Clayton McMillan’s side will send them through, while a bonus-point win should boost their seeding heading into the knockouts.

Castres, meanwhile, can also still make it through with an away win.

mike-prendergast-arrives-with-jack-crowley Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Kick-off in Limerick is at 5:30pm.

