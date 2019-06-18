This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Briggs included in Munster Women's historic all-female coaching and management staff

The UL Bohs star has been appointed the technical skills coach for the U18 team.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 12:48 PM
Briggs takes up the position of technical skills coach with the Munster U18 Girls.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

NIAMH BRIGGS HAS been included in the first-ever all female coaching and management staff for the Munster Women and U18 Girls’ squads ahead of the 2019/2020 season. 

The 2015 Irish captain has been appointed the technical skills coach for the U18 team.

Briggs takes up the position after helping UL Bohs reach a Women’s All Ireland League final and win the All Ireland Cup this season.

Both coaching teams include a number of current and former Munster players as well as Irish internationals.

Ex-Munster and Ireland forward Laura Guest is set for her third season in charge of the Munster Women’s squad. Guest was part of the Ireland squad who won a Grand Slam in 2013 and was also involved in three World Cup tournaments.

Helen Brosnan, who also previously represented Munster and Ireland, joins Guest as the assistant coach.

Former Ireland prop Fiona Hayes will take charge of the U18 Girls, while Limerick native Mairead Kelly will be coming on board as the assistant coach.

Munster Rugby Women's Coaches Management Teams Munster Women's coaches and management team for the upcoming season. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Speaking after the announcement of the all-female coaching and management line-up, Guest told the Munster website:

It is brilliant to have a strong cohort of female coaches and management in place ahead of our summer training programme.

“The level of knowledge and expertise across both groups will make for some brilliant sessions and I’m looking forward to working with all of the coaches.

“We came agonisingly close to retaining our Interprovincial Series title last season and we hope to be right up there again contesting the trophy with yet another exciting group of players.

“The development of the U18 girls and the TIP group are crucial to bringing players through into our senior ranks and with Fiona [Hayes], Mairead [Kelly] and Niamh [Briggs] in those key roles we will be in a very good position.”

The Munster Women and U18 Girls’ squads get their Interprovincial preparations underway on Tuesday 2 July at the University of Limerick and Cork Institute of Technology respectively.

Munster Women Coach And Management Team

Head Coach – Laura Guest
Assistant Coach – Helen Brosnan
Team Manager – Maeve D’Arcy
Strength and Conditioning Coach – Lorna Barry
Physio – Kathyrn Fahy

Munster U18 Girls

Head Coach – Fiona Hayes
Assistant Coach – Mairead Kelly
Technical Skills Coach – Niamh Briggs
Team Manager – Sarah Hartigan

About the author:

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

