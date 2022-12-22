Niamh Briggs names Munster squad for Interprovincial Championship defence

UL Bohemians provide 22 members of Munster’s squad for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.
Munster head coach Niamh Briggs has named a 34-woman squad for the Interpros, which kick off on Saturday, January 7th, with 22 of her squad from her role coaching provincial powerhouse UL Bohs included.
18 players have been retained from last year’s Championship winning squad while six of the current squad have been involved with the national team this year.
Briggs held the role of Munster assistant coach last season and is currently in that position in the Ireland set-up.
Matt Brown, who successfully led Munster to the Women’s Interprovincial Championship last season, will act as assistant coach. Brown was recently appointed as a pathway development coach with Munster Rugby. Fiona Hayes and Mike Storey complete Briggs’ coaching staff, with Sara Hartigan continuing as team manager.
Munster kick off their interprovincial campaign against Ulster at Musgrave Park on January 7th, followed by the visit of Leinster to Musgrave Park (January 14th) before a trip to Galway to take on Connacht in the Sportsground (January 21st).
Munster squad
Backs
- Abbie Salter-Townshend – UL Bohemian RFC
- Alana McInerney – UL Bohemian RFC
- Aoife Corey – UL Bohemian RFC
- Aoife Doyle – Railway Union RFC
- Brianna Heylmann – UL Bohemian RFC
- Ellen Boylan – Blackrock College RFC
- Emily O’Regan – Tralee RFC
- Enya Breen – Blackrock RFC
- Heather Kennedy – Ballincollig RFC
- Kate Flannery – UL Bohemian RFC
- Laura Sheehan – Exeter Chiefs
- Laura O’Mahony – UL Bohemian RFC
- Muirne Wall – UL Bohemian RFC
- Nicole Cronin – UL Bohemian RFC
- Rachel Allen – UL Bohemian RFC
- Stephanie Carroll – Railway Union RFC
- Stephanie Nunan – UL Bohemian RFC
Forwards
- Chloe Pearse – UL Bohemian RFC
- Ciara Farrell – UL Bohemian RFC
- Claire Bennett – UL Bohemian RFC
- Clodagh O’Halloran – UL Bohemian RFC
- Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird – Old Belvedere RFC
- Dorothy Wall – Blackrock RFC
- Eilís Cahill – UL Bohemian RFC
- Fiona Reidy – UL Bohemian RFC
- Geena Behan – UL Bohemian RFC
- Gillian Coombes – Ballincollig RFC
- Jane Clohessy – UL Bohemian RFC
- Kate Sheehan – UL Bohemian RFC
- Maeve Óg O’Leary – Blackrock College RFC
- Rebecca Reilly – UL Bohemian RFC
- Róisín Ormond – Ballincollig RFC
- Sarah Garrett – UL Bohemian RFC
- Sarah Quin – UL Bohemian RFC
