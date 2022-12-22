Niamh Briggs names Munster squad for Interprovincial Championship defence

UL Bohemians provide 22 members of Munster’s squad for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

Munster head coach Niamh Briggs has named a 34-woman squad for the Interpros, which kick off on Saturday, January 7th, with 22 of her squad from her role coaching provincial powerhouse UL Bohs included.

18 players have been retained from last year’s Championship winning squad while six of the current squad have been involved with the national team this year.

Briggs held the role of Munster assistant coach last season and is currently in that position in the Ireland set-up.

Matt Brown, who successfully led Munster to the Women’s Interprovincial Championship last season, will act as assistant coach. Brown was recently appointed as a pathway development coach with Munster Rugby. Fiona Hayes and Mike Storey complete Briggs’ coaching staff, with Sara Hartigan continuing as team manager.

Munster kick off their interprovincial campaign against Ulster at Musgrave Park on January 7th, followed by the visit of Leinster to Musgrave Park (January 14th) before a trip to Galway to take on Connacht in the Sportsground (January 21st).

Munster squad

Backs

Abbie Salter-Townshend – UL Bohemian RFC

Alana McInerney – UL Bohemian RFC

Aoife Corey – UL Bohemian RFC

Aoife Doyle – Railway Union RFC

Brianna Heylmann – UL Bohemian RFC

Ellen Boylan – Blackrock College RFC

Emily O’Regan – Tralee RFC

Enya Breen – Blackrock RFC

Heather Kennedy – Ballincollig RFC

Kate Flannery – UL Bohemian RFC

Laura Sheehan – Exeter Chiefs

Laura O’Mahony – UL Bohemian RFC

Muirne Wall – UL Bohemian RFC

Nicole Cronin – UL Bohemian RFC

Rachel Allen – UL Bohemian RFC

Stephanie Carroll – Railway Union RFC

Stephanie Nunan – UL Bohemian RFC

Forwards