Munster's Jason Jenkins back from injury as trio return from Ireland duty

MUNSTER HAVE SEVERAL players back again as they prepare for Friday’s URC clash against Benetton at Musgrave Park (kick-off: 7.35pm).

Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Jeremy Loughman all return, having been part of Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

However, Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Joey Carbery, all of whom featured in Ireland’s Triple Crown-clinching win over Scotland last weekend, are set to miss out, though they will likely be back in time for the clash at home to Leinster on 2 April, while Andrew Conway is unavailable for selection owing to a knee niggle.

There is a boost with the news that Jason Jenkins has returned to full training and is available for selection after recovering from an abdomen injury.

However, Mike Haley will be in rehab in the coming weeks after suffering a low-grade knee injury against Lions on Saturday.

Thomas Ahern (thigh), Keith Earls (thigh) and Roman Salanoa (ankle) have all increased their training load this week and are hopeful of a return to training next week.

RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (ankle), James French (knee) and Liam O’Connor (knee) are also all continuing their rehab.