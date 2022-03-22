Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 22 March 2022
Advertisement

Munster's Jason Jenkins back from injury as trio return from Ireland duty

Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Jeremy Loughman are all available again.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Mar 2022, 7:08 PM
25 minutes ago 670 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5718376
Jason Jenkins (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Jason Jenkins (file pic).
Jason Jenkins (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE SEVERAL players back again as they prepare for Friday’s URC clash against Benetton at Musgrave Park (kick-off: 7.35pm).

Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes and Jeremy Loughman all return, having been part of Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

However, Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Joey Carbery, all of whom featured in Ireland’s Triple Crown-clinching win over Scotland last weekend, are set to miss out, though they will likely be back in time for the clash at home to Leinster on 2 April, while Andrew Conway is unavailable for selection owing to a knee niggle.

There is a boost with the news that Jason Jenkins has returned to full training and is available for selection after recovering from an abdomen injury.

However, Mike Haley will be in rehab in the coming weeks after suffering a low-grade knee injury against Lions on Saturday.

Thomas Ahern (thigh), Keith Earls (thigh) and Roman Salanoa (ankle) have all increased their training load this week and are hopeful of a return to training next week.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (ankle), James French (knee) and Liam O’Connor (knee) are also all continuing their rehab.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie