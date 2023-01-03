Munster's Synman back running but won't return imminently

MUNSTER’S RG Snyman is getting closer to full fitness, the province have confirmed.

Ahead of Friday night’s URC match against the Emirates Lions at Musgrave Park (kick-off: 7.35pm), Munster said that the World Cup-winning South African star was back running but would not be available for any of this month’s games.

The 27-year-old has had a tough time with injuries since signing for the Irish side in 2020.

He is currently recovering from a second cruciate injury, and there had initially been hopes of a festive comeback but a setback slowed his progress.

Munster say the player is now undertaking “field-based rehabilitation” and indicated February would be the earliest possible date for a comeback, although a Six-Nations-interrupted schedule means the province only have one game next month — a URC clash at home to Ospreys.

Meanwhile, Kiran McDonald is set for a scan on an arm injury picked up in Sunday’s clash with Ulster. He is doubtful for Friday’s fixture as a result.

A statement added: “Diarmuid Barron is progressing through his graduated return to play protocols and John Hodnett (thigh) has increased his training load. The availability of Barron and Hodnett for the weekend will be determined later in the week.”

Continuing to rehab: Jeremy Loughman (thigh), Tom Ahern (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Andrew Conway (knee), Keynan Knox (knee).