'Extremely proud of the lads, they stuck at it and stayed in the fight'

BORDEAUX SUPPORTERS KNOW their rugby so it said plenty when they rose to their feet to applaud a valiant effort from Ulster in defeat.

As they made their way around the pitch to thank the travelling Ulster fans, Richie Murphy’s men appreciated the reception from the Bordeaux faithful.

Ulster came out second best in their Champions Cup round of 16 visit to Bordeaux, who will host Munster in the quarter-finals next Saturday, but they showed tenacity and attacking incision as they scored five tries to UBB’s six.

Ulster were underdogs for this trip to France and while they want to eventually become a team that can compete for the Champions Cup, it was understandable that Murphy took heart from his side’s performance.

“Extremely proud of the lads, the way they stuck at it and stayed in the fight,” said Murphy after his side’s 43-31 defeat at Stade Chaban Delmas.

“We played some really good rugby at times. The transitionary moments which we knew were going to come really cost us in that first half.

“A couple of loose kicks and they punish you really badly. Fair play to Bordeaux and we wish them all the best going forward.”

Murphy was encouraged by senior players like Nick Timoney leading the charge in Ulster’s effort this afternoon.

He also praised youngsters like 20-year-old out-half Jack Murphy for “stepping up to a level of rugby they’ve never experienced. To play in front of 34,000 people in a place like this will stand to them.”

He was enthused by Jacob Stockdale’s explosive outing on the left wing as he joined Stuart McCloskey and the impressive James McNabney at the top of the ball-carrying charts on 18.

“Before the November internationals, he was really, really sharp,” said Murphy of Stockdale.

Mike Lowry and Jack Murphy after defeat. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“When he came back from that injury, it took a few weeks but he’s been showing great signs. He’s very big and physical. He’s probably bigger than he has been, up around 108kgs, so that’s given us… he’s got a new lease of life. He’s taken, not necessarily a leadership role, but a guidance role in helping guys off the field.

“Himself and Michael Lowry have been incredible in that regard.”

The other member of the back three, Zac Ward, also had a fine game as he grabbed two tries and did more damage with ball in hand.

Ward had never played on the wing before joining Ulster this season from the Ireland 7s programme but Murphy was pleased with his outing after an injury to Robert Baloucoune.

“We had to pick him because we had no one else!” said Murphy.

“He’s played fewer than 10 games on the wing at this level. His first was against Bordeaux in the Kingspan, that night he’d the most carry metres of any player in the Champions Cup. It shows you what he has.

“He’s a brilliant guy and we spoke to him during the week and said, ‘This opportunity is here again,’ reminded of a couple of things he’s working on, and you could see what he brings. He’s a very big, powerful winger and he finishes well.”

While Ulster didn’t have enough to overcome Bordeaux, they will watch with interest as Munster have a crack at the French side in this venue next weekend.

Murphy said Stade Chaban Delmas is “a very difficult place to come” but feels that Munster have a chance and wished them well.

Kieran Treadwell dejected after the game. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The southern province will have been watching today’s contest with a focus on how they might limit Bordeaux’s strengths and expose their weaknesses.

“The period when we held on to the ball, our speed to breakdown was better and we built quite a few phases, you could see them physically struggling with the pace of the game from time to time,” said Murphy.

“But you know once you turn the ball over, within two or three phases it’s going to be a try.”

Ulster will have a break next weekend as they watch the Champions Cup quarter-finals from home, but their URC run-in will be challenging.

Currently sixth, they face Leinster, the Sharks, Munster, and Edinburgh in their final four regular-season games.

So Murphy will take heart from the moments of quality his side delivered today in Bordeaux.

“It’s massive, we’ve talked the last four or five games, about taking it game by game and our focus now will shift to Leinster in the Aviva… a nice easy game,” said Murphy, who hopes his side will stop giving opponents a headstart.

“Today, we showed good growth in relation to how we stayed in the fight. Some of our systems stood up, defensively… the game is becoming very hard to defend. When you look at scorelines all over the place, we’re not the only team conceding a lot of points.”

Thankfully, Ulster came through today without any possible long-term injuries, while Murphy hopes Iain Henderson and Cormac Izuchukwu will return to training in the next week or so.

Baloucoune strained his hamstring again when he returned from an 11-month hamstring injury last weekend against the Stormers and though Murphy said it’s “not the same situation” as before, they will manage the right wing carefully.