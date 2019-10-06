Patrickswell deny Na Piarsaigh three-in-a-row and move to top of Limerick roll of honour

Patrickswell 1-17

Na Piarsaigh 0-15

John Fallon reports from LIT Gaelic Grounds

PATRICKSWELL DESERVEDLY CLAIMED their 20th Limerick SHC title when they were too strong for a Na Piarsaigh side bidding to win it for the third year in-a-row.

But the champions, while managing to draw level in the second-half after trailing by six points, never really got going.

Ciaran Carey’s men went almost 25 minutes without scoring but regrouped in the final quarter to win their first crown since 2016 and move top of the roll of honour in Limerick ahead of Ahane.

Patrickswell led by double scores at the break and were good value for their 1-9 to 0-6 lead against the reigning champions in a lack-lustre opening half.

The sides were level three times in the opening eleven minutes but Patrickswell pulled away when Tom O’Brien and Josh Considine landed good points, with Cian Lynch impressive at midfield and Diarmuid Byrnes dominant at centre-back.

Then Jack Kelleher set Considine away and the midfielder dispatched a superb shot to the top right corner of the net to open up a 1-5 to 0-3 lead after 15 minutes.

Na Piarsaigh responded with a couple of frees from Will Henn but Patrickswell, boosted by the availability of county star Aaron Gillane who was doubtful with a facial injury, hit the next four points.

Gillane got his third free, Kelleher struck two and Andrew Carroll also found the range.

Kevin Downes escaped with a yellow card for a high challenge on Patrickswell corner-back Tom Nolan before Ronan Lynch landed a point from distance for Na Piarsaigh to reduce to the margin to six at the interval.

A third free from Henn and two more points from play by Peter Casey saw Na Piarsaigh cut the gap to three within five minutes of the restart.

Patrickswell hit six wides without scoring in the third quarter on a benign afternoon and Na Pairsaigh reduced the gap to the minimum with points from Adrian Breen and impressive substitute Alan Dempsey to leave it at 1-9 to 0-11.

Then Peter Casey’s fifth point of the game from play levelled the sides with just over 12 minutes remaining.

Diarmuid Byrnes edged Patrickswell back in front with a point from distance and Gillane added a free before Casey’s sixth point cut the gap to the minimum again.

But Patrickswell pulled away in the closing stages with county stars Lynch and Byrnes leading the way as they outscored the champions by 0-6 to 0-2 in the closing six minutes to claim the title.

Scorers for Patrickswell: Aaron Gillane 0-6 (6f), Josh Considine 1-2, Cian Lynch 0-3, Jack Kelleher 0-2, Diarmuid Byrnes 0-2 (1f), Andrew Carroll 0-1, Tom O’Brien 0-1.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: Peter Casey 0-7 (6f), Will Henn 0-3 (3f), Adrian Breen 0-2, Ronan Lynch 0-1, David Dempsey 0-1, Alan Dempsey 0-1 (f).

Patrickswell

1.Brian Murray

2. Seanie O’Brien

3. Nigel Foley

4. Tom Nolan

7. Paudie Maher

6. Diarmuid Byrnes

5. Mark Carmody

8. Josh Considine

9. Cian Lynch

10. Jack Kelleher

11. Kevin O’Brien

12. Andrew Carroll

13. Aaron Gillane

14. Jason Gillane

15. Tom O’Brien

Substitutes:

19. Paul O’Brien for Carroll (half-time)

18. John Flynn for O’Brien (55)

20. Calvin Carroll for J Gillane (57)

Na Piarsaigh

1.Podge Kennedy

4. Kieran Kennedy

3. Mike Casey

2. Niall Buckley

5. Mike Foley

6. Ronan Lynch

7. Tommie Grimes

8. Conor Houlihan

9. Will O’Donoghue

10. Conor Boylan

15. Peter Casey

12. David Dempsey

14. Will Henn

11. Kevin Downes

13. Adrian Breen

Substitutes:

19. Alan Dempsey for Houlihan (29)

17. Kevin Ryan for K Kennedy (55)

Referee: John O’Halloran (Bruree)

