Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 25 September 2022
Advertisement

Naas and Slaughtneil maintain their hold on Kildare and Derry championships

Winners must both wait until November for provincial championship opponents.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Sep 2022, 8:32 PM
12 minutes ago 343 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5876108
Brendan Rogers helped swing the Derry final Slaughtneil's way.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Brendan Rogers helped swing the Derry final Slaughtneil's way.
Brendan Rogers helped swing the Derry final Slaughtneil's way.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

THE HURLERS OF Naas and Slaughtneil successfully defended their county titles today.

Naas made it four senior county championships in a row by seeing off a determined challenge from Maynooth, 0-20 to 0-12, while Slaughtneil delivered a 10th consecutive title in Derry after a storming second half performance helped them beat Kevin Lynch’s 2-18 to 1-8.

Naas, winners of last season’s intermediate All-Ireland, were unbackable favourites after beating promoted club Maynooth by 27 points in the group stages in Kildare. Yet the underdogs began the decider with purpose and controlled aggression and were just three points behind at half-time.

Yet Naas assumed an unbreakable grip of the contest in the second half, despite not reaching a level of performance they have consistently achieved during recent seasons. Dual player James Burke was in impressive form from placed balls, pitching in with 10 pointed frees. Jack Sheridan grew into the game as the clock ticked down and finished with 0-3.

Naas now await the Offaly champions in November. They compete in the Leinster SHC thanks to their All-Ireland intermediate triumph last February.

Naas manager Tom Mullally won an All-Ireland intermediate title with Mount Leinster Rangers of Carlow in 2011, and two years later led them to a Leinster senior title. Naas, backboned by county players such Brian Byrne, Burke, Sheridan and Simon Leacy, have the potential to make a similar impact at this level.

The upward mobility of Kildare hurling was underscored by the spirited competition between more than 70 U8 hurlers from Naas and Maynooth during half-time at St Conleth’s Park.

Slaughtneil, meanwhile, had to battle back from a point down at half-time in the Derry final against Kevin Lynch’s.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The arrival of Brendan Rogers helped swing the tie in Slaughtneil’s favour.

A Rogers point moved Slaughtneil ahead and Jerome McGuigan’s goal increased the gap to 1-11 to 0-8.

Rogers hit a second goal to help set up an Ulster Club semi-final meeting with the Down champions in November.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie