'He’s been a really popular signing, Cranks' - Nankivell on course for Glasgow return

GRAHAM ROWNTREE SAYS Munster will make a decision on Alex Nankivell’s fitness later in the week ahead of Saturday’s URC semi-final clash with Glasgow Warriors [KO 6pm, TG4/Premier Sports] at Thomond Park.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury against Edinburgh last month, but could reunite with Antoine Frisch in the Munster midfield this weekend.

Nankivell has returned to full training at Munster’s HPC facility in Limerick and while Rowntree says the centre has looked sharp in training, he will hold off until later in the week before selecting his team.

“He’s trained well, we’ll finalise that later in the week, which is generally what I do anyway, announce the team as late as possible, but he’s trained well,” said Rowntree.

“It was a quick turnaround that, credit to our medical team. He did it three and a bit weeks ago, Edinburgh away, it didn’t look good at the time. There was talks of surgery but he’s done phenomenally well. We’ll make that decision later in the week but he has trained well today.”

Nankivell signed from The Chiefs last summer and has made a big impression across his first season with the province.

“He’s good around the group, he’s a good character in the group. He’s aggressive is Nanks, really aggressive both sides of the ball. You know he’s on the field, he brings a real good energy.

“Sometimes he can speak too much, have to rein him in a bit, gets a bit too energetic with officials and what have you but he’s been a really popular signing, Cranks. Cranky, gets a bit cranky.

“He has trained but we’ll determine that final selection on Thursday.

“Really pleased with how he’s settled within the club, on and off the field.”