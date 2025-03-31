Munster set to appeal against Alex Nankivell's red card

MUNSTER ARE SET to appeal against centre Alex Nankivell’s red card during their win over Connacht in the URC last weekend.

The New Zealander was sent off in the 26th minute in Castlebar when he was adjudged to have made illegal head contact with Connacht captain Cian Prendergast in a ruck.

However, The 42 understands that Munster believe Nankivell should not have been red carded and will appeal against the decision by referee Craig Evans.

Munster hope to have Nankivell available for this weekend’s Champions Cup round of 16 visit to La Rochelle.

It’s believed that a disciplinary hearing will take place on Wednesday when Munster will outline why they feel the red card should be rescinded.

Upon reviewing the incident with his TMO during the game, Evans decided that he was “not seeing a sudden and significant dip” from Prendergast before Nankivell made contact with him in the ruck.

“He’s got a clear line of sight, comes from distance, right arm is tucked and never looking to make a legal wrap, I’m not seeing any sudden and significant drop in height from the ball carrier and he [Prendergast] is knocked out on the floor,” continued Evans.

“I don’t think I can bring this down [from a red card].”

Prendergast was stretchered off injured due to the head injury he suffered and was taken to hospital for further evaluation before Connacht issued a positive update on him.