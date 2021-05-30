Osaka warned she faces French Open disqualification if she continues to refuse media interviews

Osaka opened her tournament with a straight sets win on Sunday.

JAPANESE STAR NAOMI Osaka has been threatened with disqualification from the French Open if she continues her media boycott, officials said.

“We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further Code of Conduct infringement consequences,” said a statement from the four Grand Slam tournaments.

“As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament.”

World number two Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam title winner and sport’s highest-earning female athlete, was fined €12,300 ($15,000) on Sunday for refusing to hold a press conference after her opening win against Patricia Maria Tig.

The 23-year-old has said she will not to take part in media obligations at the tournament as they are detrimental to her mental health.

Osaka, who has said that the traditional post-match inquests are akin to ”kicking people when they’re down”, only agreed to a brief on-court television interview after her win against Tig.

