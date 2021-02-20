BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 9°C Saturday 20 February 2021
Naomi Osaka continues meteoric rise by clinching another Australian Open title

The 23-year-old has become the first woman since Monica Seles to win her first four Grand Slam finals.

By AFP Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 10:21 AM
Naomi Osaka reacts after sealing victory against Jennifer Brady in today's Australian Open final.
Image: Andy Brownbill
Naomi Osaka reacts after sealing victory against Jennifer Brady in today's Australian Open final.
Naomi Osaka reacts after sealing victory against Jennifer Brady in today's Australian Open final.
Image: Andy Brownbill

JAPAN’S NAOMI OSAKA beat Jennifer Brady in straight sets in this morning’s Australian Open final to win her fourth major title.

Osaka edged a tight first set and broke the American twice in the second to win 6-4, 6-3 in 77 minutes in front of thousands of fans at Rod Laver Arena.

Third seed Osaka preserves her 100% in Grand Slam finals after winning the 2018 and 2020 US Opens and the 2019 title in Melbourne.

The 23-year-old, who also becomes the first woman since Monica Seles to win her first four major finals, will now rise to second in the world rankings.

Osaka, rated as the world’s top-earning female athlete, saved two match points in the fourth round against Garbine Muguruza before going on to lift the trophy.

Osaka, who also beat her idol Serena Williams in straight sets in the semi-finals, has not lost a match in more than a year. 

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

