Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 14 December 2021
Advertisement

Japan's 'Monster' Inoue defends bantamweight titles in Tokyo

The pound-for-pound contender secured an eighth-round stoppage of unheralded Thai challenger Aran Dipaen this morning.

By AFP Tuesday 14 Dec 2021, 1:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,424 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5629823
'The Monster' celebrates (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
'The Monster' celebrates (file pic).
'The Monster' celebrates (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JAPAN’S UNBEATEN ‘MONSTER’ Naoya Inoue defended his bantamweight world titles on Tuesday with an eighth-round technical knockout win over the previously unheralded Thai challenger Aran Dipaen in Tokyo.

Fighting at Ryogoku Kokugikan –- the home of sumo –- Inoue wore Dipaen down with a series of punishing shots before dispatching him with a vicious left hand.

The bout, Inoue’s first in Japan for around two years, was widely seen as a stepping stone towards an attempt at unifying all four bantamweight belts next year.

But the 28-year-old was made to work hard for his win over Dipaen, who for several rounds absorbed a series of heavy body blows with little visible impact.

“He used to be a Muay Thai fighter and he brought that toughness,” Inoue said of Dipaen, who went into the fight with a 12(11KOs)-2 record.

“I started to wonder whether my punches were having an effect — that’s how tough he was.”

Inoue took his unbeaten record to 22-0, with 19 wins by knockout.

After hammering away on Dipaen’s body, Inoue finally put the challenger away with a big left that sent him down to the canvas.

“The fight didn’t go as everyone was expecting, but it was good to fight in Japan again after two years,” Inoue said.

Inoue has set his sights on unifying the bantamweight division next year, with fellow beltholders Nonito Donaire and John Riel Casimero standing in his way.

But he warned that he could turn his attentions elsewhere if no agreement could be reached with either fighter next year.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I’ve been placing a lot of importance on unifying the four belts, but if the individual fights don’t happen, I’ll start thinking about the super-bantamweight title,” Inoue said.

Inoue, who holds WBA and IBF belts, beat Donaire in the final of the World Boxing Super Series in 2019, claiming a unanimous points win over the veteran Filipino after an epic contest.

But Donaire went on to win the WBC belt earlier this year, and defended it in style at the age of 39 against countryman Reymart Gaballo on Saturday.

Casimero, meanwhile, pulled out of his WBO title fight against Britain’s Paul Butler in Dubai on Saturday after missing the weigh-in.

Reports said the Filipino was admitted to hospital with viral gastritis, and the WBO has ordered him to present his medical documents before 20 December or face being stripped of his title.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie