Hojlund and De Bruyne combine to push Napoli past Sporting

RASMUS HOJLUND GAVE Napoli their first points in this season’s Champions League with a brace in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in Naples.

Denmark striker Hojlund netted in each half to give Serie A champions Napoli a big win in front of relieved fans at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Both of the 22-year-old’s strikes came via Kevin De Bruyne whose magic boots conjured up both assists, denying Sporting who levelled in the 62nd minute through a Luis Suarez penalty.

De Bruyne was key to Napoli taking the lead in the 36th minute as he burst from in front of his own area before beautifully sliding through Hojlund who calmly slotted past Sporting goalkeeper Rui Silva.

And he was supplier again with 11 minutes remaining with a teasing, inswinging cross from the left flank which allowed Hojlund to nip in front of Silva and head home the winning goal.

The home fans exploded with joy at Hojlund’s third goal since arriving from Manchester United, as the hosts looked lost once Colombia forward Suarez stroked his spot-kick past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

But De Bruyne was on hand to create the winner, a good sign for supporters after the Belgian star showed clear signs of irritation towards coach Antonio Conte when he was substituted in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at AC Milan.

Serhou Guirassy scored a goal and set up another as Borussia Dortmund beat Athletic Bilbao 4-1 at home for their first Champions League win of the season.

Karim Adeyemi supplied Daniel Svensson’s opener before the half-hour mark and Carney Chukwuemeka added Dortmund’s second early in the second half, his first goal since signing from Chelsea in the summer.

Dortmund promised more stability after starting their European campaign with a wild 4-4 draw at Juventus but invited Bilbao into the match, handing Gorka Guruzeta a goal with a defensive mix-up on the hour.

Dortmund looked shaky but Guirassy calmed their nerves, getting a boot to a Marcel Sabitzer shot to restore their two-goal lead with nine minutes remaining.

Julian Brandt then added a fourth for the hosts to wrap up the match in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, PSV came from behind to draw 1-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.

The hosts went ahead through Christian Kofane in the 65th minute, before Ismael Saibari levelled the game seven minutes later.

In Spain, Renato Veiga scored late to see Villarreal earn a 2-2 draw at home to Juventus.

Georges Mikautadze put the La Liga side 1-0 up in the 18th minute, but Juventus pulled level early in the second half through a Federico Gatti overhead kick.

Francisco Conceição then put the visitors in the lead seven minutes later, but former Juve man Veiga came up with an equaliser for Villareal in the 90th minute.

