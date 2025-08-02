Ireland defender Nathan Collins named as new Brentford club captain

IRELAND DEFENDER NATHAN Collins has been named as the new Brentford club captain ahead of the new Premier League season.

Collins fills the vacancy created at the club by the departure off Christian Norgaard to Arsenal this summer.

New Brentford boss Keith Andrews has selected Collins to lead the team for the 2025-26 campaign.

Collins has previously been captain of former club Stoke City and has also captained the Ireland international side.

“It’s a massive honour to be captain of this great football club,” said Collins.

“There have been some great people and footballers before me.

“I’m really excited by the challenge of this season and, with your support, it’ll be a special campaign.”

Collins joined Brentford in the summer of 2023, having previously played for Stoke City, Burnley, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In his first season with Brentford, he made 35 appearances in all competitions and scored his first league goal for the club in a 3-2 win over West Ham United at Gtech Community Stadium.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Collins was the only outfield player in the Premier League to play every single minute of the season, in which time he put in 38 displays at centre-back.

“Nathan’s someone I’ve known since he was around 14 years of age, coaching some of the Ireland youth teams,” said Andrews.

Keith Andrews and Nathan Collins. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s always been a natural leader, he’s gained a lot of experience considering the age that he is, and he’s developed his professionalism to a new level because he’s been involved in this environment for a couple of years and has learnt from some great people.

“He communicates very well, he’s got really good values, on and off the pitch, and, naturally, players gravitate towards him – he has respect from all the players and staff, which is a key attribute to have.

“Nathan is a brilliant fit, but he’s just one player and he needs the support of all of us and all the players within the dressing room.

“We’ve got some fantastic experience, which will include a leadership group that’s been selected around Nathan and they will all have a voice in how we do things, because I’m big on player involvement in the process, what we do, and how we do it.”