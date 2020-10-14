Nathaniel Clyne joins Crystal Palace following release from Liverpool

ENGLISH DEFENDER NATHANIEL Clyne has rejoined Crystal Palace on a short-term deal eight years after he left Selhurst Park.

The right-back, who has been training with the squad after being released by Liverpool, made 137 appearances for the Eagles between 2008 and 2012.

“I’m a London boy, this is where I grew up. I’m back home and all my family and friends are here,” he told cpfc.co.uk.

“It’s surreal being back, enjoying it and hopefully I can just crack on and enjoy my football again.”

Clyne earned his first England call-up under current Palace manager Roy Hodgson and made 14 international appearances.

Chairman chairman Steve Parish said: “Nathaniel is a fantastic character to have around this squad and we are delighted to secure his services for the upcoming period.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“He is a first-rate professional, just as he was when I first met him more than a decade ago. His presence and experience will be invaluable.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!