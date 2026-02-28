Lavin clinches eighth national indoor title, O'Connor earns PB and Becker soars over 200m

SARAH LAVIN CLAIMED her eighth national indoor 60m hurdles title today at the National Indoor Athletics Championships.

The Limerick star finished ahead of World silver medalist Kate O’Connor, who set a huge indoor PB on her season opener.

Lavin produced a smooth run to win in a time of 8.07, finishing ahead of multi-event star Kate O’Connor who ran a huge PB of 8.21 to go third on the Irish all-time list behind Derval O’Rourke and Lavin.

“I’m happy, I would have liked a season’s best but to run sub eight is a difficult task,” Lavin said after her victory at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena.

“There were things I did really well there, and some things I need to tidy up but overall, it was a positive run. I want to carry the speed and intent through the race, sprinting is one thing, working on technique for the hurdles is another, and trying to bring those together.”

Looking ahead to the World Indoor Championships in Poland, Lavin added:

Sarah Lavin (Emerald A.C.) takes the win in 8.07, claiming her 5th National Senior Indoor Title in a fast Women's 60mH final, that's how you do it!👏



A fantastic run from Kate O'Connor also (Dundalk St. Gerards), finishing 2nd in 8.21, and Orlaith Mannion (South Galway A.C.)…

“Having made two world finals in recent years, that’s the bare minimum you’d leave happy with, or to run faster than I’ve run before – that’s what I always strived for, to be better than I was before.”

Orlaith Mannion rounded out the podium for the 60m hurdles, taking third place in a time of 8.45.

Adam Nolan defended his gold medal in the men’s 60m hurdles in a time of 8.03. Sean Carmody was second in 8.19, with last year’s high jump champion Ciaran Connolly third in 8.45.

Meanwhile, the Raheny pair of Sophie Becker and Mark Smyth dominated the 200m sprint finals.

Becker stormed to her first national senior indoor 200m title with a superb indoor PB of 23.43, having clocked 23.52 in the afternoon’s earlier heats. Racing out of lane six, Becker utilised her opening 100m speed to break clear of the field to cross ahead of Molly Daly (24.07) and Mollie O’Reilly (24.14).

Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock A.C.) takes the National Title and the win with a huge personal best of 23.43 in the Women's 200m Final🔥



Back-to-back standout performances today, claiming first ever 200m national indoor title!



🥈 Molly Daly – 24.07 (Kilkenny City Harriers A.C.)…

“I’m delighted with that,” said Becker. “My first 200m title and an indoor PB to go with it so two boxes ticked and I’m thrilled to have taken the title. I’ve been lacking a little bit of confidence and the 200 really helps my 400 because I’m more of a speed-based athlete, so to know I have that time over 200 will give me plenty of confidence.”

“It was a tough winter of training. I was on camp in South Africa and I’ve been working hard behind the scenes since going back training last November, so hopefully it’s starting to show now, so onwards and upwards.”

Smyth won his third national indoor title in a titanic tussle with defending champion Marcus Lawler. The Raheny ace wasn’t for catching as he held off a strong finish from Lawler to cross in a winning time of 21.11. Lawler took second in 21.24, with Adam Murphy finishing third in 21.68.

There’s more action to follow tomorrow with star names including Sharlene Mawdsley, Andrew Coscoran, and Irish 60m record-holder Bori Akinola set to take to competition.

Day 2 gets underway from 11.30am, starting with the heats of the 60m.

National Indoor Athletics Championships Day 1 Results

Women’s 200m

1 Sophie BECKER Raheny Shamrock A.C. 23.43

2 Molly DALY Kilkenny City Harriers A.C. 24.07

3 Mollie O`REILLY Dundrum South Dublin A.C. 24.14

Men’s 200m

1 Mark SMYTH Raheny Shamrock A.C. 21.11

2 Marcus LAWLER Clonliffe Harriers A.C. 21.24

3 Adam MURPHY Tinryland A.C. 21.68

Women’s 60m Hurdles

1 Sarah LAVIN Emerald A.C. 8.07

2 Katherine O`CONNOR Dundalk St. Gerards A.C. 8.21

3 Orlaith MANNION South Galway A.C. 8.45

Men’s 60m Hurdles

1 Adam NOLAN St. Laurence. O’Toole A.C. 8.03

2 Sean CARMODY Leevale A.C. 8.19

3 Ciaran CONNOLLY Le Chéile A.C. 8.45

Women’s High Jump

1 Aoife O`SULLIVAN Liscarroll A.C. 1.75

2 Sommer LECKY Finn Valley A.C. 1.75

3 Lauren DUFFY Bohermeen A.C. 1.65

3 Maeve FLEMING Leevale A.C. 1.65

Men’s High Jump

1 Mohammed IBRAHIM HALIL Raheny Shamrock A.C. 1.93

2 Darragh KELLY Craughwell A.C. 1.90

3 Emmanuel OSAS Ratoath A.C. 1.90

Men’s WFD

1 Michael HEALY Leevale A.C. 9.11 NR

2 David TIERNEY Leevale A.C. 7.99

3 Robert HIGGINS Na Fianna A.C. 7.08

Women’s WFD

1 Kotryna PACERINSKAITE Fanahan Mc Sweeney A.C. 8.70 NR

2 Laura DOLAN Ferbane A.C. 6.46

3 Bridget MC DYER Finn Valley A.C. 6.29

Men’s Triple Jump

1 David ONWUDIWE Ennis Track A.C. 13.96

2 Darragh FAHY Loughrea A.C. 13.94

3 Joseph GILLESPIE Finn Valley A.C. 13.75

Women’s Triple Jump

1 Daphni DOULAPTSI TEEUWEN Raheny Shamrock A.C. 12.54

2 Caoimhe MC DONAGHSouth Sligo A.C. 12.21

3 Anna RYAN Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C. 11.49

Reporting by Athletics Ireland