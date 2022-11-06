Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 6 November 2022
Advertisement

Neville queries whether Southgate can trust ‘rash’ Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool defender endured another testing afternoon at Tottenham.

33 minutes ago 465 Views 0 Comments
Trent Alexander-Arnold of England.
Trent Alexander-Arnold of England.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER ENGLAND defender Gary Neville is not convinced Gareth Southgate will be able to trust “rash” Trent Alexander-Arnold in the heat of World Cup battle.

Southgate names his squad for Qatar on Thursday with a debate raging over his options at right-back as a result of the Liverpool man’s lack of form and injuries to Reece James and Kyle Walker, leaving Kieran Trippier in pole position.

Neville is a fan of Alexander-Arnold as an attacking force, but is not sure he could start in a knockout game when the stakes are at their highest.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 2-1 Premier League win at Tottenham on Sunday, the former Manchester United full-back told Sky Sports: “At this moment in time, I can’t see how Gareth could go into a knockout game of a World Cup playing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“I want this player to be the greatest right-back of all time because he’s got the ability to do that, but today at times again, he looked like he could cost Liverpool dearly.

“He does rash things. In a World Cup, there would have been a penalty against him today and in a second phase or a quarter-final, he’s given a goal away.

“I don’t think Gareth will trust him in a knockout game, which means will he then take him? He’s got four brilliant right-backs also potentially to go.”

Alexander-Arnold endured another a testing afternoon in north London, but Neville’s fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp backed the 24-year-old’s claims on selection.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Redknapp said: “What you’ve got to look at is who can do something special? Who can win you a game?

“Reece James and Kyle Walker right now are under pressure because of their injuries. If they’re not going to be fit, do you really want to take that risk?

“Trent, I get, is not in great form. There were times today when he was in a tumble-dryer, he was getting thrown around everywhere. But I’m just thinking about the flip-side of it, who can do something incredible with a football, and he can.”

Southgate has already signalled his concern over Alexander-Arnold’s defensive work, but Neville believes he could still take him to Qatar to play him as a “joker” from the bench in times of need.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

He said: “Reece James, if he’s fit, he’s definitely taking. Kyle Walker, if he’s fit, he’s definitely taking because he can play right-back in a back four and he can play on the right of a three.

“I think Ben White has to go because of his flexibility to play right of a back three and right of a back four. Trippier will always go because Gareth loves him and Gareth will think he can potentially play him at left wing-back and left-back.

“So you’re then talking about does Gareth want to take Trent Alexander-Arnold as a ‘joker’, if England need a goal. He won’t start him, I don’t think, but will he take him as that person to bring off the bench if England need a goal?

“That is the decision Gareth has to make.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie