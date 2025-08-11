THE SPANISH FOOTBALL Federation on Monday named Sonia Bermudez as coach of their women’s football team.
The former Barcelona player succeeds Montse Tome, who was out of contract after Spain’s defeat to England on penalties in the Women’s Euro 2025 final last month.
Bermudez moves up to the top job after looking after the Spanish U23s.
Tome took over the role after Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda was sacked in September 2023 for his support of Luis Rubiales over the ex-federation president’s forced kiss on player Jenni Hermoso.
Under Tome. the world champions won last year’s Nations League before finishing fourth at the Paris Olympics.
Sonia Bermudez appointed coach of Spain's women's football team
