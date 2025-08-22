The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Codie Taylor to become All Blacks 14th centurion against Argentina
HOOKER CODIE TAYLOR will become New Zealand’s 14th Test centurion after being named to start against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday evening.
Taylor made his All Blacks debut against Argentina in Christchurch in 2015.
He followed in the footsteps of his great-great-grandfather Walter Pringle, who was All Black number 30, making his debut for New Zealand in 1893.
“Codie is a great All Black,” coach Scott Robertson said.
“The way he carries himself and the example he sets are testament to him as a person and he will front this week in the same way he has for the past 99 Tests.”
Starting alongside Taylor is a number eight at the other end of the experience spectrum.
Simon Parker will make his All Blacks debut alongside Tupou Vaa’i and Ardie Savea in the loose forwards.
“It’s a special day for Simon and his family,” Robertson said.
“He’s earned his selection through performance and consistency. He’s a big, physical man, and he’s ready to make an impact.”
Lock Patrick Tuipulotu was ruled out of the match with a facial fracture, and Anton Lienert-Brown was also ruled out with a concussion.
New Zealand
15. Will Jordan
14. Sevu Reece
13. Billy Proctor
12. Jordie Barrett (vice captain)
11. Rieko Ioane
10. Beauden Barrett
9. Cortez Ratima
1. Ethan de Groot
2. Codie Taylor
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Scott Barrett (captain)
5. Fabian Holland
6. Tupou Vaa’i
7. Ardie Savea
8. Simon Parker
Replacements:
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Tamaiti Williams
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Josh Lord
20. Wallace Sititi
21. Finlay Christie
22. Quinn Tupaea
23. Damian McKenzie
