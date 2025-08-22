Codie Taylor to become All Blacks 14th centurion against Argentina

HOOKER CODIE TAYLOR will become New Zealand’s 14th Test centurion after being named to start against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday evening.

Taylor made his All Blacks debut against Argentina in Christchurch in 2015.

He followed in the footsteps of his great-great-grandfather Walter Pringle, who was All Black number 30, making his debut for New Zealand in 1893.

“Codie is a great All Black,” coach Scott Robertson said.

“The way he carries himself and the example he sets are testament to him as a person and he will front this week in the same way he has for the past 99 Tests.”

Starting alongside Taylor is a number eight at the other end of the experience spectrum.

Simon Parker will make his All Blacks debut alongside Tupou Vaa’i and Ardie Savea in the loose forwards.

“It’s a special day for Simon and his family,” Robertson said.

“He’s earned his selection through performance and consistency. He’s a big, physical man, and he’s ready to make an impact.”

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu was ruled out of the match with a facial fracture, and Anton Lienert-Brown was also ruled out with a concussion.

New Zealand

15. Will Jordan

14. Sevu Reece

13. Billy Proctor

12. Jordie Barrett (vice captain)

11. Rieko Ioane

10. Beauden Barrett

9. Cortez Ratima

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barrett (captain)

5. Fabian Holland

6. Tupou Vaa’i

7. Ardie Savea

8. Simon Parker

Replacements:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Tamaiti Williams

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Josh Lord

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Finlay Christie

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Damian McKenzie

