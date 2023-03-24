Newcastle the latest PL club set to feature in fly-on-the-wall Amazon docu-series

NEWCASTLE UNITED ARE latest Premier League club to allow documentary cameras into their dressing room as they are set to feature in a new four-part series on Amazon Prime Video.

Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal have all given fly-on-the-wall access in recent years and now documentary-makers will follow Eddie Howe’s side.

Viewers will see how the club is run following its 2021 takeover and there will also be a focus on the Magpies’ fans.

Filming is already under way and the series will be made by Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films, with it set to air on streaming service Prime Video later in 2023.

“We are excited to be offering global football fans a front-row seat at this exciting time in Newcastle United’s history,” Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales said.

“The documentary will give football and non-football fans across the globe a unique and authentic insight into how a major Premier League club operates and will take fans on the journey with us as we strive to achieve our goals on and off the pitch.”