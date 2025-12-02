Romero brace includes late overhead kick as Spurs rescue draw against Newcastle

Newcastle 2

Spurs 2

TOTTENHAM SKIPPER CRISTIAN Romero salvaged a point for Tottenham with a stoppage-time overhead kick to draw 2-2 with Newcastle at St James’ Park.

The hosts put in a controlled first-half display and enjoyed the better chances before eventually breaking the deadlock in the 71st minute through Bruno Guimaraes’ strike.

Although Romero replied only seven minutes later, Newcastle went back in front when referee Tom Bramall was called to the monitor and awarded a penalty, which Anthony Gordon slotted home in the 86th minute.

A dramatic end to the game saw Romero come to Tottenham’s rescue in the fifth minute of added time.

In the opening stages of the game, Harvey Barnes had a cross into the box nodded away and Newcastle were on the hunt again when Lewis Hall hit an effort past the post.

The hosts continued to apply pressure with Nick Woltemade flicking a header over and threatened again when Barnes beat Pedro Porro on the left and his ball reached Lewis Miley, who smashed a shot into the Tottenham defence.

Cristian Romero levels in the 95th minute with an overhead kick! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bA1ukt5JxG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 2, 2025

The teenage midfielder had another promising opportunity, but had his first-time effort easily held by Guglielmo Vicario.

Newcastle remained in control, continuing to cause problems around the Tottenham box and Joelinton had an excellent chance to break the deadlock in the 35th minute when his low strike smashed off the far post.

Spurs then had a great chance of their own when Mohammed Kudus’ pass was backheeled over the crossbar and onto the roof of the net by Lucas Bergvall.

Guimaraes came on at half-time and Newcastle nearly struck minutes into the half when Barnes’ strike was saved by Vicario and Woltemade’s header from the rebound was cleared off the line by Kevin Danso.

Murphy’s cross was sent into Hall at the back post, where Porro cleared behind and Spurs safely navigated back-to-back Newcastle corners, which included Vicario making a great punch to clear Guimaraes’ inswinging delivery.

Spurs began to see more of the ball but struggled to test the home defence and the Magpies were soon on the charge, with Guimaraes playing a great cross-field pass into Jacob Murphy who had his shot blocked.

Cristian Romero heads home to level the scoring for Spurs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hqnKQpnxo8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 2, 2025

Vicario made a solid punch to clear a Newcastle corner and Tino Livramento’s powerful effort from the rebound was cleared by Brennan Johnson.

The hosts eventually found the breakthrough in the 71st minute when Gordon’s cross was cleared as far as Guimaraes, who hit a brilliant finish into the bottom corner.

Following a triple substitution, with Mathys Tel, Richarlison and Xavi Simons introduced, Spurs suddenly levelled seven minutes later when Kudus’ cross was flicked home by the head of the diving Romero.

A chaotic final 10 minutes saw Newcastle awarded a penalty after Rodrigo Bentancur grappled with Dan Burn at the back post from a corner and Gordon made no mistake from the spot to fire Newcastle back in front in the 86th minute.

There was further drama to follow, however, when Aaron Ramsdale’s punch from a Spurs corner reached Romero and the skipper’s acrobatic overhead effort bounced through the box and into the bottom corner at the death.