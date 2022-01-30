Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 30 January 2022
Newcastle United seal €48million signing of Brazil midfielder from Lyon

Bruno Guimaraes makes the move to the Premier League strugglers on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

By AFP Sunday 30 Jan 2022, 5:05 PM
Guimaraes playing for Brazil at the 2020 Olympics.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEWCASTLE UNITED TODAY announced the signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee reported to be around £40 million (€48 million).

Guimaraes, 24, is head coach Eddie Howe’s third signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of England international Kieran Trippier and New Zealand international Chris Wood.

“Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets, so I’m delighted to secure him,” said Howe. “He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead. He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil.”

Reports suggested the fee for the defensive midfielder is €40 million, with a further €8million in add-ons. Newcastle have also reportedly agreed a fee with Brighton for defender Dan Burn, believed to be around £13 million (€15.6million).

The Magpies are flexing their financial muscle under their new Saudi-led ownership in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The club, who have been on a training trip in Saudi Arabia over the past week, have won only two league games all season and are in the relegation zone but are just one point from safety. They face fellow strugglers Everton in their next Premier League game, on 8 February.

– © AFP 2022

