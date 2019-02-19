This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Steve Stricker set to be named US Ryder Cup captain - reports

The Wisconsin native is set to be Padraig Harrington’s opposite number at Whistling Straits.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 10:20 PM
10 minutes ago 120 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4502893
The favourite to be the next US Ryder Cup captain - Steve Stricker.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The favourite to be the next US Ryder Cup captain - Steve Stricker.
The favourite to be the next US Ryder Cup captain - Steve Stricker.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

STEVE STRICKER WILL be named the captain of the US 2020 Ryder Cup team on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Should he get the job, he will become the first American in the role without a major title.

ESPN and Wisconsin.golf report that Stricker, a Wisconsin native whose home state will host the event next year at Whistling Straits, will be handed the post by the PGA of America.

Stricker, 51, would become the 29th US captain and be charged with reclaiming the trophy from holders Europe after the Americans were routed 17 1/2-10 1/2 last September in France. The Europeans have won four of the past five Ryder Cups.

Stricker was a member of the 2014 task force that revamped the US Ryder Cup program and has served as a vice-captain for the past three editions and served as the 2017 Presidents Cup captain when the hosts won over an International side at Liberty National.

“It would be a huge honor and being right there in my home state would be super cool,” Stricker said at the PGA Phoenix Open three weeks ago.

“To try to bring the Cup back right there would be a great opportunity if they give it to me.”

Stricker, a 12-time PGA Tour winner who has added three wins on the 50-and-over Champions circuit, went 3-7 with one halved in three Ryder Cups as a player.

Padraig Harrington was named European captain last month. He went 9-13 with three halved in six Ryder Cups from 1999-2010 and was an assistant on Europe’s past three teams.

Stricker is expected to try and keep crowd behavior civil at the biennial matchup, with the US win at Hazeltine in 2016 notable for hecklers testing Rory McIlroy and taunting Sergio Garcia for not winning a major seven months before he captured the Masters green jacket at Augusta National.

Stricker said he heard some remarks beyond sportsmanship in France aimed at US players last year as well.

“Being a US Ryder Cup vice-captain last September in France, there was also some unsavory and ‘out of order’ moments, so it seems it’s creeping in to the Ryder Cup, which is not nice,” Stricker said.

“Hopefully all will be fine next year at Whistling Straits.”

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    FOOTBALL
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    Manchester City dealt double injury blow ahead of Schalke tie
    'Messi is the only genius in world football', says ex-Real Madrid boss Capello
    IRELAND
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    Want to get writing and featured on TheJournal.ie? RTÉ Radio 1's short story competition is now open
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich
    Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich
    Guardiola agrees with Twitter critics over 'Messidependencia'
    Arsene Wenger surprised at Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal exit
    BOXING
    'I never hid!' - Rose Volante ready to halt Katie Taylor's march in unification clash
    'I never hid!' - Rose Volante ready to halt Katie Taylor's march in unification clash
    Billy Joe Saunders moves up in weight to fight for vacant WBO super-middleweight title
    Tyson Fury signs co-promotional deal with Top Rank, will fight twice a year in America

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie