Tuesday 19 February, 2019
PSG's Neymar 'cried for two days' after injury

The Ligue 1 club are hopeful the Brazilian star will be back in time for the Champions League quarter-finals.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 3,302 Views 10 Comments
Neymar (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Neymar (file pic).
Neymar (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

NEYMAR “CRIED FOR two days” after injuring his right foot for a second time in January, he told Brazilian television according to an excerpt of an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star recognised that damaging the same metatarsal he hurt in February 2018, necessitating an operation, was serious.

“It’s more complicated. The first time I hurt myself I said, ‘I’ll have an operation, it has to be fixed as quickly as possible’. I wasn’t sad,” he told Globo TV.

“This time, I took it harder. I cried for two days at home.”

The injury sustained in a French Cup win over Strasbourg on January 23 has sidelined the Brazilian forward for 10 weeks. PSG hope he will be healed enough to get back on the pitch in time for a potential Champions League quarter-final in April.

This time, the club’s medical staff have decided on conservative treatment of the fracture rather than another operation.

Last year, Neymar was laid up for three months after surgery, returning just in time to play in the World Cup in less than stellar form.

His full interview with Globo TV is to be broadcast on 3 March.

