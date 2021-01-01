BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 1 January 2021
Advertisement

Neymar laughs off reports of New Year's party for 500

The superstar footballer has faced a flood of criticism in his native Brazil.

By AFP Friday 1 Jan 2021, 1:57 PM
43 minutes ago 1,802 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5314122
Neymar (file pic).
Image: Dppi/Jean Catuffe
Neymar (file pic).
Neymar (file pic).
Image: Dppi/Jean Catuffe

NEYMAR LAUGHED off controversy on Thursday over reports he was throwing a mega New Year’s party for 500 guests, posting a video online of preparations for what he called a “low-key dinner” with family and friends.

The superstar footballer has faced a flood of criticism in his native Brazil and beyond over reports that despite the coronavirus pandemic he was ringing in 2021 with a week-long bash for hundreds of people at his mansion outside Rio de Janeiro.

However, he took to Instagram several hours before midnight to show his New Year’s Eve plans, which he described as small-scale.

The 28-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker posted a video of a dinner table that appeared to be for about 40 guests, decked out with white flowers and an empty chair between each place setting.

“Marvelous decoration for this beautiful, low-key little dinner at home, with social distancing,” he said.

“And it’s not for 500 people, ok?” he added with a laugh.

“Social distancing. Everyone tested,” he wrote in a caption.

Earlier, he posted videos of himself and his nine-year-old son getting what he called his “50th test” for the new coronavirus.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Neymar, who hasn’t played since injuring his ankle against Lyon on 13 December, had previously avoided commenting on reports about his supposed party in the seaside town of Mangaratiba.

Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors have opened an investigation into the reports.

They said Neymar denied on Thursday hosting any party in Mangaratiba, according to news site G1.

The footballer has reportedly travelled to Santa Catarina state in southern Brazil to ring in the New Year there.

His press office did not immediately respond to questions from AFP on his plans.

Brazil has the second-highest death toll in the pandemic, after the United States, with nearly 195,000 people killed by Covid-19.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie