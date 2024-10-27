Browns upset Ravens while Tagovailoa loses in comeback

CLEVELAND’S JAMEIS Winston threw his third touchdown pass, a 38-yarder to Cedric Tillman, with 59 seconds remaining as the Browns upset Baltimore 29-24 in the NFL on Sunday.

Winston, who moved into a starting role after DeShaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles tendon last week, completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards to spark Cleveland’s second win in eight games this season.

The Ravens fell to 5-3, a half-game behind idle Pittsburgh in the AFC North division, despite reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushing 11 times for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland defenders shut down the NFL’s top-scoring attack, denying Baltimore four times from the Browns 24-yard line to end the game.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a comeback after missing four games with a concussion but the host Dolphins lost 28-27 to Arizona on Chad Ryland’s 34-yard field goal as time expired.

Tagovailoa, who has suffered at least two prior NFL concussions, completed 28-of-38 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown and ran three times for 13 yards but Miami lost for the fourth time in five games.

There were several showdowns involving NFL division leads.

Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins completed 23-of-29 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns to power the Falcons’ 31-26 triumph at Tampa Bay, which lifted the visitors into the NFC South division lead over the Buccaneers at 5-3.

The Houston Texans (6-2) stretched their lead over Indianapolis to two games in the AFC South with a 23-20 home victory over the Colts.

Houston’s CJ Stroud threw for 285 yards and a touchdown while Joe Mixon ran for 102 yards and a touchdown to spark the Texans.

Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 127 yards and a touchdown to power the Detroit Lions (6-1) over visiting Tennessee 52-14.

The Lions stayed atop the NFC North division ahead of Minnesota (5-2) and the Green Bay Packers (6-2), who beat host Jacksonville 30-27 on a 24-yard Brandon McManus field goal as time expired.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love left the game with a groin injury but Josh Jacobs ran 25 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns as Green Bay denied the Jaguars’ upset bid.

Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts completed 16-of-20 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown and ran for three touchdowns while Saquon Barkley ran 22 times for 108 yards to spark the Eagles to a 37-17 victory at Cincinnati.

Rhamondre Stevenson scored the deciding touchdown on a 1-yard run and caught a 2-point conversion pass with 25 seconds remaining to give the New England Patriots a 25-22 home victory over the New York Jets.

– © AFP 2024