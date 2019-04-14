This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hat-trick hero Sheridan guides Cavan to league semi-final with win over Kerry

James Daly’s side finish third in the final standings and meet Waterford in next weekend’s semi.

By Declan Rooney Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 4:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,036 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4591592
Cavan manager, James Daly.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Cavan manager, James Daly.
Cavan manager, James Daly.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE FINAL PAIRINGS for the Lidl Ladies National Football League semi-finals were confirmed after wins for Cavan and Louth in this weekend’s deciding matches.

In Division 2, victory for James Daly’s Cavan means they finish in third place in the final standings and will meet Waterford in next weekend’s semi-final. In the other Division 2 semi, table toppers Armagh will play Kerry.

Cavan were four points behind with 20 minutes remaining at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, but they turned things around and claimed an outstanding 4-16 to 4-9 win over Kerry.

It was a fantastic game as Kerry took the early initiative. But Cavan fought back before half-time and their third quarter burst helped the Breffni side secure their win.

Cavan scored three unanswered points early on but Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s first goal in the fourth minute drew the sides level for the first time, before she then put Kerry in front.

Hannah O’Donoghue added a second Kerry goal and they took a 3-3 to 0-5 lead coming up to half-time after Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s second strike.

Crucially, Ashling Sheridan, who went on to score a hat-trick, grabbed Cavan’s first goal before half-time and they only trailed by three points at the break.

Cavan scored an unanswered 1-2 on the resumption, with Aishling Maguire on target for their goal after just two minutes, but Kerry hit back with three points before Aishling Sheridan tied it up, and then O’Donoghue added another Kerry goal in the 40th minute.

But Cavan took complete control from here and goals from Sheridan in the 48th and 54th minutes were enough to seal the 4-16 to 4-9 win.

Source: LadiesFootballTV/YouTube

Meanwhile in the final Division 4 group game, Louth proved too strong for Fermanagh at Glen Emmets and ran out 2-19 to 2-9 winners.

The win for Darren Bishop’s side means they finish in top spot in the division and will now meet Antrim in the semi-finals, while Fermanagh will face Limerick in the other last-four clash.

An early goal from Ciara Woods put Louth on a solid footing and they continued to dominate for the majority of the opening half, although Sarah Britton hit the net for Fermanagh before the break, which reduced Louth’s half-time lead to 1-6 to 1-5.

Fermanagh were impressive after the restart and Joanne Doonan’s goal kept them in touch, but once Eimear Byrne fired Louth’s second goal, the Leinster side pulled away and secured a convincing ten-point win.

The Division 1 semi-finals will also be played next weekend with Galway facing Donegal on Saturday in Longford’s Pearse Park (2.15pm), while Cork and Dublin will meet on Sunday at Nowlan Park (2pm) in a repeat of last year’s TG4 All-Ireland senior final.

The Division 3 semi-finals will both be played on Saturday next with the Sligo-Roscommon game forming part of a double header in Longford (12.30pm), while Meath and Longford meet in Kinnegad.

Results

Lidl NFL Division 2

Kerry 4-9 Cavan 4-16

Lidl NFL Division 4

Louth 2-19 Fermanagh 2-9

Fixtures

Lidl NFL Division 1 semi-finals

Galway v Donegal
Dublin v Cork

Lidl NFL Division 2 semi-finals

Armagh v Kerry
Waterford v Cavan

Lidl NFL Division 3 semi-finals

Meath v Longford
Sligo v Roscommon

Lidl NFL Division 4 semi-finals

Louth v Antrim
Fermanagh v Limerick

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie