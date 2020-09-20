BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 20 September 2020
Advertisement

Brady off the mark in Bucs win, Cowboys stun Falcons

Brady threw for 217 yards with one touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

By AFP Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,759 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5210520
Brady's Bucs beat the Panthers.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Brady's Bucs beat the Panthers.
Brady's Bucs beat the Panthers.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TOM BRADY BOUNCED back from his opening week disappointment as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 31-17.

Brady — who suffered a mauling in a debut loss to the New Orleans Saints last week — showed flashes of his old self in a solid victory.

The six-time Super Bowl champion threw for 217 yards with one touchdown from 23 completions.

The Buccaneers had taken control of the contest in the first half, racing into a 14-0 first quarter lead with a close-range rushing touchdown from Ronald Jones before Brady connected with Mike Evans from 23 yards for a second score.

Newly signed running back Leonard Fournette then barreled over from one yard out to make it 21-0 at halftime.

The Panthers responded with a Christian McCaffrey touchdown in the third quarter and the Carolina running back added a second early in the fourth quarter to close the gap to 21-14.

But a Ryan Succop field goal gave Tampa Bay a 10-point advantage before another late Fournette rushing touchdown, galloping into the end zone from 46 yards, made the game safe.

- Rodgers sparks Packers -

In other early games on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to another high-scoring victory in a 42-21 rout of the Detroit Lions.

Rodgers, who had dazzled last week in the Packers’ opening 43-34 win over Minnesota, finished with 240 passing yards and threw for two touchdowns in a win that leaves Green Bay on top of the NFC North.

Rodgers’ aerial threat was complemented by an impressive rushing display from running back Aaron Jones, who finished with two touchdowns and 168 yards, including a 75-yard sprint for a touchdown in the third quarter to make it 24-14.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys produced a thrilling fourth quarter fightback before kicker Greg Zuerlein nailed a 46-yard field goal with only four seconds remaining to secure a 40-39 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy, who had been in the firing line after the Cowboys opening week loss to the Los Angeles Rams, looked to be in for more hard questions as the Falcons opened up 39-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan had been in blistering form, tossing four touchdowns and no interceptions for 273 yards.

But Dallas, who trailed 20-0 in the first quarter, saved their best for last, with a jaw-dropping one-handed catch by Amari Cooper from quarterback Dak Prescott’s pass among the highlights of their comeback.

After Younghoe Koo’s field goal put Atlanta 39-24 ahead, the game looked to be safe for the Falcons.

But Prescott hit Dalton Schultz for a 10-yard touchdown with just under five minutes remaining before then rushing from one yard out to cut the Falcons’ lead to 39-37.

Dallas then successfully recovered an onside kick to regain possession from the restart, and Prescott drove his team into position for Zuerlein’s winning kick.

Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdowns and 311 passing yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 26-21 defeat of the Denver Broncos.

The Los Angeles Rams meanwhile maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 37-19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff connected with tight end Tyler Higbee for three of the five Los Angeles touchdowns.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie