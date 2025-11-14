Roscommon stalwart Daly retires, Mullally steps down as Carlow hurling manager

ROSCOMMON STALWART NIALL Daly has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The experienced defender calls timed aged 34, having made his senior championship debut in a 2011 All-Ireland qualifier against Tyrone in Croke Park.

Daly made 149 appearances for the Rossies, scoring 2-52, while winning the 2019 Connacht championship will be among his career highlights.

“A special word of thanks to my club, Pádraig Pearses, for everything they have done for me throughout the years,” said Daly in a statement via Roscommon GAA.

“Thank you to the supporters across the county for the incredible encouragement and backing you have given me during my time in a Roscommon jersey.

“I am also deeply grateful to my family for their constant support— my Mam and Dad, and especially my wife Martha, who has been by my side every step of the way. Of course, a special mention goes to my two biggest fans, Rory and Billy.

“I have been fortunate to play alongside some brilliant players over the years, and I now look forward to supporting the boys from the stands.

“I would like to wish Mark (Dowd), his management team, and all the lads the very best for the year ahead.”

Roscommon GAA paid a heartfelt tribute to “one of the county’s most consistent and influential performers” who “leaves behind a legacy of excellence and integrity”.

“On behalf of everyone in Roscommon GAA, I want to extend our deepest thanks to Niall for the remarkable dedication, loyalty, and passion he has shown throughout his time representing the county,” said chairman Brian Carroll.

“He has played a key role in countless special moments on the field, and his influence extended far beyond match days. His presence will be genuinely missed by his teammates and supporters right across Roscommon.”

🇲🇱After 5 successful years Tom Mullally has stepped down as Manager of the Carlow Senior Hurling Team.



During his tenure, Tom masterminded an exhilarating Joe McDonagh Cup triumph over Offaly in Croke Park in 2023.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/6NdMFggQin — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) November 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Tom Mullally has stepped down as manager of the Carlow senior hurling team after five years in charge.

Mullally led Carlow to Joe McDonagh Cup success in 2023, securing Leinster championship status for 2024. The Kilkenny native also oversaw promotion to Division 1B of the national league, where the Barrowsiders will continue to compete in 2026.

“Carlow GAA would like to thank Tom for his thoroughly professional approach and his role in our hurling development over the past five years,” Carlow GAA wrote on social media.

“We wish Tom every health and happiness for the future.”

The county will now “move swiftly” to appoint a new manager.