Niall Fitzgerald (file photo). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Niall Fitzgerald appointed Tipperary senior football manager

Former U20 boss succeeds the late Philly Ryan in the role.
2.38pm, 14 Nov 2025

TIPPERARY HAVE APPOINTED Niall Fitzgerald as their senior football manager following the death of Philly Ryan.

Ryan died suddenly last month aged 56. The Clonmel Commercials clubman had spent one season in charge of the Tipperary senior footballers.

Fitzgerald was ratified at a county board meeting on Thursday evening, having been Tipperary U20 manager for the last three years.

The Moyle Rovers clubman also managed the Premier county’s minor team.

He played for Tipperary, winning a Division 3 league title and enjoying Tommy Murphy Cup and McGrath Cup success. His playing days coincided with those of the late Ryan.

Fitzgerald will be joined in his backroom team by Peter Tormey and Conor McNally.

